Hermitage Roanoke Welcomes Michael Davis as Executive Director

Hermitage Roanoke, a premier senior living community in Roanoke, is proud to announce the appointment of Michael Davis as its Executive Director.

An accomplished healthcare administrator and educator, Michael brings extensive leadership experience in long-term care and a proven track record of driving innovation to improve resident outcomes. He holds a Doctorate in Health Science, with published research focused on enhancing quality outcomes in senior living through creative approaches such as music therapy. Recognized as one of the region’s “40 Under 40” honorees by The Roanoker Magazine, he is known for blending evidence-based practices with a deep commitment to person-centered care.

Michael has led operations in both skilled nursing and assisted living settings, strengthening resident engagement, streamlining processes, and creating collaborative team cultures. His leadership philosophy centers on respect, compassion, and continuous improvement, values that align closely with Hermitage Roanoke’s mission.

Beyond his professional work, Michael values spending time with his family. He and his wife are raising three children, who inspire his commitment to empathy, connection, and creating supportive communities.

“I’m honored to join the Hermitage Roanoke community,” said Michael. “This is a place with a strong tradition and dedication to its mission of Enriching Life’s Journey. I look forward to working with the team to continue building on that legacy.”

“At Hermitage Roanoke, we value leadership that combines innovation with empathy,” said Laura Jones, Senior Vice President Operations, Sales and Marketing of Pinnacle Living.“Michael’s commitment to evidence-based practices and quality outcomes is one of the many reasons he is the right leader for Hermitage Roanoke.”

About Hermitage Roanoke

Hermitage Roanoke is a Life Plan Community offering Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Health Services for seniors 62 years of age or better. A part of Pinnacle Living, a not-for-profit organization formerly known as Virginia United Methodist Homes, Inc., Hermitage Roanoke is committed to providing vibrant lifestyles as well as comfort and security throughout the continuum of services. The mission of Pinnacle Living is “Enriching Life’s Journey”.