Hollins University Announces New Low-Residency Graduate Programs in Children’s Literature, Writing and Illustration

Hollins University’s nationally renowned graduate programs in children’s literature, writing, and illustration are now more accessible. Beginning spring 2026, these degree pathways are launching new low-residency programming designed to open doors for a wider range of students while preserving the academic excellence and creative community Hollins is known for.

Through this model, students can pursue an M.A. or M.F.A. in Children’s Literature (the academic and creative writing tracks), a Certificate in Children’s Book Illustration, or an M.F.A. in Children’s Book Writing and Illustrating — the only program of its kind in the country.

This innovative low-residency format offers students greater flexibility and a faster path to completion, with the option to finish their degree in as little as two years or tailor the pace of study around their personal and professional commitments. Coursework is delivered online during the fall, spring, and summer semesters, complemented by two weeks on campus in July, when students can deepen their craft, build community, and learn directly from distinguished faculty and visiting authors and illustrators on the rolling green and historic Appalachian campus.

“Our graduates are well-situated to work in creative, publishing, and research roles within the multi-billion-dollar global children’s media market,” says Dr. e Dulemba, Program Director. “Our ‘Hollins Magic’ continues via the low-residency programming, as students connect with peers, building relationships that can last throughout their careers, while participating in beloved summer events.”

On campus, students enjoy one-on-one meetings with creators and industry professionals and take advantage of the Margaret Wise Brown (MWB) Reading Room, a curated collection of the best children’s books produced in the industry, alongside beloved traditions including the Book Launch Party for students, alumni, and faculty; the Francelia Butler Conference; children’s book illustrator shows in the Hollins’ Eleanor D. Wilson Museum; the placing of the large collection of children’s book characters across campus; and the awarding of the annual Margaret Wise Brown Prize in Children's Literature (Brown graduated from Hollins in 1932).

Visit Hollins.edu/childlit for more information.

About Hollins University

Hollins University is a private liberal arts university set on a picturesque 475-acre campus in Roanoke, Virginia. Founded in 1842 as Valley Union Seminary in the historic community of Botetourt Springs, Hollins is one of the nation’s oldest institutions of higher education for women. Today, it enrolls approximately 800 undergraduate and graduate students and is nationally recognized for its academic excellence, creative focus, and dedication to developing women leaders.

Signature offerings include the Batten Executive Certificate in Leadership, a nationally competitive equestrian program, the Eleanor D. Wilson Museum, the acclaimed Jackson Center for Creative Writing, and the Wyndham Robertson Library—designated Virginia’s first National Literary Landmark. The university’s historic Front Quadrangle is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places.