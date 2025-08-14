Hollins University Receives $150,000 Mellon Foundation Grant

× Expand Hollins University

Hollins University has received a $150,000 grant from the Mellon Foundation to deepen civic engagement through enhanced faculty development and community-based learning in the arts and humanities.

“This grant affirms Hollins’ commitment to experiential learning that prepares students to thrive in a pluralistic society,” explains Laura A. McLary, Nora Kizer Bell Provost, who is overseeing the implementation of the Mellon grant. “Building on our strong foundation in internships, undergraduate research, and study abroad, this support allows us to deepen civic engagement as a meaningful dimension of the Hollins experience. It provides faculty with resources to design community-based courses and partnerships, embedding civic learning into the curriculum in transformative and enduring ways.”

The grant supports curricular redesign and professional development for nearly 40 faculty across arts and humanities disciplines. Co-directed by Wendy-Marie Martin, assistant professor of theater, and Teri Wagner, assistant professor of education and director of master’s degrees in education, the initiative includes professionally facilitated workshops and peer-led training. Faculty will propose new curricular pathways or majors emphasizing civic engagement.

Funding will also strengthen sustainable community partnerships. Hollins will host listening sessions with local partners to develop long-term engagement strategies.

Aligned with Hollins’ Transforming Learning, Transforming Lives: The Levavi Oculos Strategic Plan—and in particular its goal of academic renewal—the grant lays the foundation for a future Civic Engagement Institute through the arts and humanities—envisioned as a hub for collaboration, dialogue, and justice-focused leadership.

“Hollins is poised to nurture our historic and ongoing strengths in the arts and humanities,” says President Mary Dana Hinton. “This Mellon support empowers faculty to lead cross-disciplinary learning that deepens civic responsibility, fosters connection across communities, and equips our students to lead with purpose in a complex world.”

The grant supports Hollins’ strategic plan and builds on the success of the nationally recognized HOPE Scholarship and other innovative scholarship programs, advancing the university’s deep commitment to access.

This commitment is reflected in the student body:

44% are low-income, Pell-eligible students

72% are earning credentials in humanities disciplines

Four of the top eight majors are in the arts and humanities: film, English and creative writing, studio art, and history

Community-based learning not only strengthens civic engagement but improves student outcomes, especially for first-generation students. With Mellon’s support, Hollins continues its work to ensure every student is equipped to lead, serve, and create meaningful change.

About Hollins University

Hollins University is a private liberal arts university set on a picturesque 475-acre campus in Roanoke, Virginia. Founded in 1842 as Valley Union Seminary in the historic community of Botetourt Springs, Hollins is one of the nation’s oldest institutions of higher education for women. Today, it enrolls approximately 800 undergraduate and graduate students and is nationally recognized for its academic excellence, creative focus, and dedication to developing women leaders.

Signature offerings include the Batten Executive Certificate in Leadership, a nationally competitive equestrian program, the Eleanor D. Wilson Museum, the acclaimed Jackson Center for Creative Writing, and the Wyndham Robertson Library—designated Virginia’s first National Literary Landmark. The university’s historic Front Quadrangle is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places.