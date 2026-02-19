Jennifer Caldwell, Chris Whicker Promoted at Building Specialists Inc.

Expand Building Specialists, Inc. Jennifer Caldwell

Jennifer Caldwell of Roanoke, VA has been promoted by Building Specialists, Inc. (BSI) Construction & Design as Chief Estimator. Mrs. Caldwell has been with the company for a combination of seven years; she started as a Project Manager and is now Chief Estimator, in charge of our estimating team.

Mrs. Caldwell offers a wealth of experience and knowledge with 30 years in the construction industry. She graduated from Clemson University with a BS in Construction Science and Management, plus a Minor in Business Administration. Mrs. Caldwell’s responsibilities with Building Specialists include guiding the estimating team in estimating both residential and commercial projects as well as working closely with Owners and Architects on establishing budgets and schedules.

Chris Whicker

Chris Whicker of Roanoke, VA has been promoted by Building Specialists Inc. (BSI) Construction & Design to Project Manager/Estimator. Mr. Whicker will work with our Project Management Team to lead the company in its 51st year in business.

Mr. Whicker has been with BSI for 10 years and was initially hired as a superintendent. In his dual role, he works closely with clients, subcontractors and suppliers, managing and estimating both residential and commercial projects. He is a graduate of UNC Greensboro and has worked in carpentry since he was 16 years old and has been in the industry for 30 years.

About Building Specialists:

Building Specialists, Inc. is a full-service Class A general contractor located at 114 Day Avenue S.W., Roanoke, Virginia. The President and Founder is Robert H. Fetzer. With 51 years in business in Southwestern Virginia, BSI offers complete construction and design services for residential and commercial clients in Roanoke, Salem, Smith Mountain Lake (SML), New River Valley, Lexington, Lynchburg, Botetourt, Rocky Mount and the surrounding areas. More about BSI can be found at www.bsiva.com or on Facebook.