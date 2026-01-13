“Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert” Visits Berglund Center Nov. 20

Presale Starts January 15; Tickets Go on Sale January 16

The magic dance continues. After a global run to nearly 100 cities, Black Ink Presents, a division of Sony Music Entertainment, today announced the highly anticipated return of Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert (www.labyrinthinconcert.com). The 60-city North American tour will visit Roanoke’s Berglund Center for one show only on November 20. Fans will once again be transported to the Goblin City with a thrilling blend of live music and Jim Henson’s musical fantasy masterpiece Labyrinth presented on a large HD cinema screen. Released 40 years ago on June 27, 1986, audiences will rediscover the feature film starring Jennifer Connelly and the incomparable David Bowie like never before as a live band performs the full soundtrack in sync with Bowie’s unforgettable original vocals.

Presale starts January 15 and tickets go on sale January 16. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, January 16th, at 10:00AM. Tickets will be available online at henritzedentaltickets.com or berglundcenter.live, by phone at 1-866 -HDG –TICKETS or 1-866-434-8425, and the Berglund Center Box Office. (We are now an authorized Ticketmaster ticket venue.)

As a courtesy reminder, Berglund Center urges ticket buyers to buy directly from the Berglund Center website or from the sources listed above. All other ticketing sources are through unauthorized sellers. More information on buying direct can be found at berglundcenter.live/events.

Please note, our new Box Office Hours are:

Tuesday and Thursday - 12noon – 4pm

Wednesday – 2pm – 6pm

Event and Game days – 10am until event

On-sale days – 10am – 6pm

Labyrinth’s loyal and steadfast cult following has grown over the decades since the film’s release. “Watching audiences connect with Labyrinth this deeply has been extraordinary. From the costumes to the sing-alongs, the energy in every theater is electric,” says John Kinsner, CEO of Black Ink Presents. “With the film celebrating its 40th anniversary, this tour gives audiences a chance to rediscover the soundtrack with Bowie’s vocals and Trevor Jones’ score in a way that feels completely fresh and genuinely unforgettable.”

Black Ink Presents is known for its extensive history of breathing new life into iconic films with symphonies, orchestras, or bands live on stage, including Batman, Ghostbusters, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Rocketman, La La Land, and more. “Fans have embraced these live-to-picture experiences with incredible passion,” says Kinsner.

Starring Bowie and Connelly, as well as scores of goblins and creatures from the renowned Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, Labyrinth features a soundtrack of unique and memorable melodies, with Bowie's original songs like “Magic Dance,” “Underground” and “As the World Falls Down,” along with Jones' orchestral score. The collaboration between Bowie and Jones provides an enchanting and distinctive musical experience, perfectly capturing the whimsical and fantastical elements of the film and contributing to its lasting acclaim and popularity.

For more information about “Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert” including the full tour schedule and tickets, visit www.labyrinthinconcert.com.

About Black Ink Presents

A division of Sony Music Entertainment, Black Ink Presents specializes in turn-key live-to-film concert productions and immersive experiences. Their productions include The Nightmare Before Christmas In Concert, Labyrinth In Concert, Evil Dead In Concert, Joe Hisaishi Symphonic Concert, Rocketman In Concert, La La Land In Concert, and multiple Disney+ concert specials.

About The Jim Henson Company

The Jim Henson Company has remained an established leader in family entertainment for over 70 years and is recognized as an innovator in puppetry, animatronics, and digital animation. The Company’s most recent credits include the hit holiday special for Apple TV The First Snow of Fraggle Rock, as well as the Emmy-nominated Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip for Disney+, the Oscar®-winning Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio for Netflix, and the Emmy®-winning Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock for Apple TV. Other television credits include Slumberkins and Harriet the Spy for Apple TV; Dinosaur Train, Splash and Bubbles, and Sid the Science Kid all for PBS; Earth to Ned for Disney+; and the Netflix series Word Party and the Emmy-winning The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. Iconic catalogue titles include Fraggle Rock, The Storyteller, Farscape, and the ground-breaking fantasy classics The Dark Crystal and Labyrinth.

Headquartered in Los Angeles with additional locations in New York and London, the Company is also home to Jim Henson’s Creature Shop™, a pre-eminent puppet and creature-building group and industry leader in puppeteered digital animation, with international film, television, theme park, and advertising clients.