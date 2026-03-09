JLRV Announces Record-Setting Stocked Market Proceeds

× Expand The Junior League of Roanoke Valley

The Junior League of Roanoke Valley (JLRV) announces their annual Stocked Market net proceeds to benefit community grant programs. The Stocked Market, created by the Junior League, is one of Southwest Virginia’s most anticipated holiday shopping traditions. This past November was the 37th Annual Stocked Market and took place at the Berglund Center. Each year, the Stocked Market draws more than 10,000 shoppers over three festive days.

This year, the Stocked Market had a post-pandemic record-setting net income of $145,827.49. Annually, the JLRV awards three grants to qualifying 501(c)(3) organizations utilizing this income from the Stocked Market: Community Focus Grant, Care That Counts Grant, and the Apel Family Grant. Last year, JLRV gave over $65,000 in community grants, and funded requests from ten organizations.

The Stocked Market has an executive team composed of members of the JLRV who work year-round on planning the event each year, working on sponsorships, vendor relationships, and ticket sales. It is the signature fundraiser for the JLRV, bringing shoppers and vendors together from all over the east coast.

Save the date for the 38th annual Stocked Market later this year at the Berglund Center from November 13–15, 2026 as the Junior League of Roanoke Valley celebrates 100 years in the Roanoke Valley.

About the Junior League of the Roanoke Valley

Established in 1926, the Junior League of Roanoke Valley is an organization committed to promoting women, developing leaders, and investing in our community. Our legacy of leadership is built on our ability to train women leaders to tackle tough issues impacting our community. As a thriving organization with over 350 members, the JLRV provides a strong foundation for civic leadership and also connects women who share a commitment to volunteerism and community service.