JLRV Kicks Off Holiday Shopping Season with 36th Annual Stocked Market

The Junior League of Roanoke Valley (JLRV) kicks off the 2024 holiday shopping season with its signature annual fundraiser, Stocked Market. The 36th annual Stocked Market will take place November 8-10, at Roanoke’s Berglund Center. Stocked Market attracts around 10,000 shoppers to the three-day event, which features a wide range of shopping and entertainment options. Raising more than $4.2 million over the past 35 years, all funds raised stay local and are used to further the JLRV’s mission.

Stocked Market kicks off with Preview Coffee on Friday, November 8, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. This VIP shopping event will feature coffee and breakfast, early merchant access, a swag bag, a raffle, and exclusive performances.

HomeGrown Market returns on Saturday, November 09, from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. This market is open to artisans who create handmade items such as fine arts, crafts, homemade treats and more.

Stocked Market visitors can expect a wide variety of shopping and entertainment options. Vendors will offer an array of unique gourmet foods, fashion apparel, accessories, arts, antiques, home and garden décor, pet products and more.

Ticket Information

One-day general admission tickets can be purchased in advance for $10 or $12 at the door. Preview Coffee tickets can be purchased for $20 in advance, online-only, at www.stockedmarket.org or www.jlrv.org. Tickets will be available at the JLRV office at the Jefferson Center, through any JLRV member, and at the Berglund Center the weekend of the event. Parking at the Berglund Center is free, and children 12 and under are free.

About the Junior League of Roanoke Valley

Established in 1926, the Junior League of Roanoke Valley is an organization committed to promoting women, developing leaders, and investing in our community. Our 97-year legacy of leadership is built on our ability to train women leaders to tackle tough issues impacting our community. Over 400 members strong, the JLRV provides a strong foundation for civic leadership and connects women who share a commitment to volunteerism and community service.