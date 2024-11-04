JLRV Kicks Off Roanoke’s Holiday Shopping Season with 36th Annual Stocked Market

The Junior League of Roanoke Valley (JLRV) kicks off the 2024 holiday shopping season with its signature annual fundraiser, Stocked Market. The 36th annual Stocked Market will take place November 8-10, at Roanoke’s Berglund Center. Stocked Market attracts around 10,000 shoppers to the three-day event, which features a wide range of shopping and entertainment options. Raising more than $4.2 million over the past 35 years, all funds raised stay local and are used to further the JLRV’s mission.

Stocked Market kicks off with Preview Coffee on Friday, November 8, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. This VIP shopping event will feature coffee and breakfast, early merchant access, a swag bag, a raffle, and exclusive performances.

HomeGrown Market returns on Saturday, November 9, from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. This market is open to artisans who create handmade items such as fine arts, crafts, and more. Approximately 20 vendors will display their products in a Farmer’s Market-type setting instead of the traditional booth space. In addition, Stocked Market’s 100+ vendors will be open for shopping at this time.

Back by popular demand, two Stocked Market shopper favorites are returning this year. “Bubbly Bar”, sponsored by Wine Gourmet, will serve beer and wine to Stocked Market shoppers. Santa will also be returning, as will the Southwest Virginia Ballet.

Stocked Market visitors can expect a wide variety of shopping and entertainment options. Vendors will offer an array of unique gourmet foods, fashion apparel, accessories, arts, antiques, home and garden décor, pet products, and more.

Ticket Information

One-day general admission tickets can be purchased in advance for $10 or $12 at the door. Tickets are available at the JLRV office at the Jefferson Center, through any JLRV member, and at the Berglund Center the weekend of the event. They can also be purchased through www.jlrv.org and printed at home. Parking at the Berglund Center is free, and children 12 and under are free. Proceeds from this shopping extravaganza and family event support JLRV’s mission.

Dates and Times:

Friday, November 8: 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Preview Coffee

11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. General Admission

Saturday, November 9: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. General Admission

Sunday, November 10: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. General Admission

About the Junior League of Roanoke Valley

Established in 1926, the Junior League of Roanoke Valley is an organization committed to promoting women, developing leaders, and investing in our community. Our 97-year legacy of leadership is built on our ability to train women leaders to tackle tough issues

impacting our community. Over 400 members strong, the JLRV provides a strong foundation for civic leadership and connects women who share a commitment to voluntarism and community service.