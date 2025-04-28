JLRV to Host Amplify Women: Voices in Community Leadership

× Expand bgturman

The Junior League of Roanoke Valley (JLRV) is proud to present their 2025 leadership event, open to the public, Amplify Women: Voices in Community Leadership – an empowering conference designed to spotlight the impact of volunteerism and the transformative power of leadership through service.

This year’s event will take place on Saturday, May 3, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Roanoke Higher Education Center and promises to be a compelling experience for anyone passionate about civic engagement, leadership, and community-building.

JLRV is honored to welcome Joe Cobb, Mayor of the City of Roanoke; Valmarie Turner, City Manager of the City of Roanoke; and a dynamic panel of local women nonprofit leaders who will share their unique journeys of service and leadership. Attendees will explore topics such as the connection between volunteerism and professional growth, the role of board service, how to create meaningful change through community involvement, and more.

Tickets are now available at www.jlrv.org. Space is limited and this event traditionally sells out; early registration is strongly encouraged.

About the Junior League of Roanoke Valley

Founded in 1926, the Junior League of Roanoke Valley is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.