Journey Brings Epic Final Frontier Tour to Berglund Center

After more than five decades of electrifying performances, chart-topping hits, and timeless anthems, the iconic rock band JOURNEY is saying goodbye the only way they know how — with a thunderous, full-throttle Final Frontier Tour spanning cities across North America.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will be touring an all new stage production across North America with their catalog of global chart-topping hits, including "Don't Stop Believin”, "Any Way You Want It", "Faithfully", "Lights" and more in a celebration of legacy, love and the fans who made it all possible. All dates will be A Special Evening With.

Presented by AEG Presents, Journey’s final tour launches February 28, 2026 at Giant Center in Hershey, PA and will span 60 cities across North America including stops in Austin, Atlantic City, Montreal, Vancouver and more before wrapping up the first leg in Laredo, TX. See all dates below.

JOURNEY features founder Neal Schon (lead guitarist), Jonathan Cain (keyboards, backing vocals), Arnel Pineda (lead vocals) Jason Derlatka (keyboards, vocals), Deen Castronovo (drums, vocals) and Todd Jensen (bass). Neal Schon is a 3x Hall of Fame inductee, having been inducted to the Oklahoma Hall of Fame, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Grammy Hall of Fame. Jon Cain is a recipient of two BMI songwriter awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Journey.

“This tour is our heartfelt thank you to the fans who’ve been with us every step of the way — through every song, every era, every high and low,” said Journey founder Neal Schon. “We’re pulling out all the stops with a brand-new production — the hits, the deep cuts, the energy, the spectacle. It’s a full-circle celebration of the music that’s brought us all together.”

“As its founding member, I carry the Journey torch to this day, wherever I go. The sentiment and spirit of the band will always remain,” Schon added. “While this marks a farewell to one powerful chapter of the Journey we’ve shared, I want everyone to know I’m not done. Music is still burning strong inside me, and there are new creative horizons ahead. This tour is both a thank you and the beginning of what’s next.”

“It’s been an incredible ride,” added Jonathan Cain, “We’ve shared our music with millions and this tour is about gratitude, connection and one last chance to feel that magic together. We wouldn’t want it any other way.”

“I’m honored to be part of this legacy and I’m grateful for having been welcomed with such open arms,” says Arnel Pineda. “Every night on stage has been a dream come true.”

Citi is the official card of the tour and cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the U.S. beginning Tuesday, November 11 at 10 AM Local time through the Citi Entertainment program (for complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com). The general public on sale is Friday, November 14 at 10 AM Local time.

A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages will be available offering premium reserved tickets, custom merchandise and much more.

Whether you’ve followed them since the vinyl days or just discovered their sound, this is your moment to be part of rock history. Don’t miss the final curtain call.

Tickets and more information can be found at https://journeymusic.com/.

2026 TOUR DATES

Feb 28 Hershey, PA GIANT Center

Mar 02 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Mar 04 Washington, D.C. Capital One Arena

Mar 05 Trenton, NJ CURE Insurance Arena

Mar 07 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

Mar 09 Hamilton, ON TD Coliseum

Mar 11 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Mar 12 Quebec City, QC Vidéotron Centre

Mar 14 Hartford, CT PeoplesBank Arena

Mar 16 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

Mar 17 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Mar 19 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

Mar 21 Memphis, TN FedExForum

Mar 22 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

Mar 25 N. Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

Mar 26 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

Mar 28 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

Mar 29 Bossier City, LA Brookshire Grocery Arena

Mar 31 Austin, TX Moody Center

Apr 03 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center

Apr 04 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena

Apr 06 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Apr 08 Des Moines, IA CASEY’S CENTER

Apr 09 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

Apr 12 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center

Apr 14 Boise, ID ExtraMile Arena

Apr 15 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena

Apr 17 Vancouver, BC Pacific Coliseum

Apr 19 Eugene, OR MATTHEW KNIGHT ARENA

Apr 21 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

Apr 22 Bakersfield, CA Dignity Health Arena

Apr 24 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center at Fresno State

May 15 Tampa, FL Benchmark International Arena

May 16 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

May 18 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

May 20 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

May 21 Greensboro, NC First Horizon Coliseum

May 23 Atlantic City, NJ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

May 27 State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center

May 28 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena

May 30 Knoxville, TN Food City Center

May 31 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena

Jun 03 Hampton, VA Hampton Coliseum

Jun 04 Roanoke, VA Berglund Center Coliseum

Jun 06 Worcester, MA DCU Center

Jun 07 Manchester, NH SNHU Arena

Jun 10 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

Jun 11 Allentown, PA PPL Center

Jun 13 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center

Jun 14 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Jun 17 Evansville, IN Ford Center

Jun 18 Fort Wayne, IN Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Jun 20 Champaign, IL State Farm Center

Jun 21 Green Bay, WI Resch Center

Jun 24 Moline, IL Vibrant Arena at the MARK

Jun 25 Springfield, MO Great Southern Bank Arena

Jun 27 Tupelo, MS Cadence Bank Arena

Jun 28 Lafayette, LA CAJUNDOME

Jul 01 Corpus Christi, TX Hilliard Center

Jul 02 Laredo, TX Sames Auto Arena

ABOUT JOURNEY: Since the group's formation in 1973, JOURNEY has earned 19 top 40 singles, 25 gold and platinum albums, and has sold over 100 million albums globally. Their "Greatest Hits" album is certified 15 times-platinum, making JOURNEY one of the few bands to ever have been diamond-certified, and their song "Don't Stop Believin'" has been streamed over one billion times alone. JOURNEY was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2017, and 2co-headlining tour with DEF LEPPARD was the band's most successful tour to date, landing them in the Top 10 year-end touring chart with more than 1 million tickets sold, and earning them the prestigious Billboard "Legends Of Live" touring award. March 2019 saw the release of "Escape & Frontiers Live In Japan", a live DVD/CD set from their concert at the Budokan in Tokyo featuring the band's first-ever performances of the albums "Escape" and "Frontiers" in their entirety. JOURNEY has also received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame and was inducted into the Hollywood Bowl Hall Of Fame. Additionally, the band is the subject of the award-winning documentary "Don't Stop Believin': Everyman's Journey" about the band's resurgence upon adding Arnel Pineda as lead singer after JOURNEY Founder, Neal Schon discovered the Philippines native on YouTube.

ABOUT AEG PRESENTS: Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across five continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events — which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Electric Forest, Rock En Seine and All Points East — continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as Justin Bieber, Zach Bryan, Sabrina Carpenter, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Celine Dion, Elton John, Carin León, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and Tyler, The Creator, in addition to — through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as The Bowery Presents, Cárdenas Marketing Network, Concerts West, Frontier Touring, Goldenvoice, Marshall Arts, MCT Agentur, Messina Touring Group, PromoWest Productions, and Zero Mile Presents — creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com

