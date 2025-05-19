Magician and Comedian Justin Willman Coming to Berglund Center on August 15!

× Expand Berglund Center

Berglund Center is thrilled to announce Magician and comedian Justin Willman is bringing his mind-blowing magic and signature humor to Berglund Center on August 15!

Justin Willman has quickly become one of the most influential magicians of his generation — without ever taking himself too seriously. A master of blending magic with comedy, heart, and just the right amount of mischief, he first rose to national fame as the host of Cupcake Wars (yes, really) before creating and starring in the critically acclaimed Netflix series Magic for Humans. Over multiple seasons, Willman redefined magic for the streaming era: sharp, fast, funny, and deeply human.

Now, he's set to break new ground again with Magic Lover, premiering June 17 on Netflix — the platform's first-ever stand-up comedy special from a magician. In it, Willman fuses mind-blowing illusions with storytelling, humor, and heart, tackling everything from fatherhood to the strange serendipities of life, all while making audiences laugh, cry, and gasp — often at the same time.

He also created and starred in Magic Prank Show, Netflix’s first hidden-camera magic prank series. He’s a regular on The Tonight Show, The Today Show, and the Kelly Clarkson Show, and sold out theaters across the country with his Illusionati tour. A Los Angeles native with Midwest roots, Willman’s live shows are part spectacle, part therapy session, part stand-up set — a uniquely feel-good cocktail in a world that could use more of it.

When he’s not onstage or onscreen, Willman’s busy being a dad, tinkering with new ways to blend technology and magic, and proving that the best tricks aren’t about deception — they’re about connection. In an age where cynicism comes easy, Justin Willman is betting big on wonder.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 23rd at 10 AM! They are available at henritzedentaltickets.com, by phone at 1-866 -HDG –TICKETS or 1-866-434-8425, and the Berglund Center Box Office.

Event Details:

Event: Friday, August 15, 2025 | Location: Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

Event Time: 7 PM

Tickets: $39.50, $49.50, $79.50, VIP - $150

About Berglund Center:

Celebrating over 50 years of bringing the world’s best music and biggest artists to Southwest Virginia, Berglund Center is a full-service entertainment facility located in the heart of Virginia’s Blue Ridge. Endeavoring to provide an unparalleled live experience, the Center takes pride in furnishing exceptional customer service while entertaining audiences of all ages. Visit us at www.BerglundCenter.live for more information.