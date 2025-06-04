Kiwanis Club of Roanoke Awards $20,000 in Scholarships

The Roanoke Kiwanis awarded $20,000 for six scholarships to high school seniors in May of this year. Scholarships are given to applicants from the six area high schools in which we sponsor Key Clubs - William Fleming, Patrick Henry, Cave Spring, Hidden Valley, Northside, Roanoke Catholic School.

Students completed an application with a personal history, their expected field of interest for college, transcripts, and extracurricular and service activities. Applicants also provided letters of recommendation.

The Kiwanis Scholarship Committee read through all applications and scored them based on financial need, community service, and academic achievement. Six finalists were then interviewed by the committee.

Awards include the Franklin Award ($6,000) named for former Kiwanian Stu Franklin and his wife; the Henh Ly Award ($4,000) named for a Kiwanis Scholarship recipient who was tragically killed in the 2008 shootings at Virginia Tech; and four additional scholarship finalists were awarded $2,500 each. We would especially like to thank our sponsor – Pinnacle Bank Financial Partners.

Elise Dearstyne — Dearstyne received the top award – the Stu and Margaret Franklin Scholarship of $6,000. She is a graduate of Roanoke Catholic School and will be attending Christopher Newport University in the fall.

William Xiao – Xiao is a graduate of Northside High School, he received the Hehn Ly Award of $4,000. He is going to attend the University of Virginia in the fall.

Whitney Xiao – Xiao is a graduate of Northside High School. She received a $2,500 Kiwanis scholarship sponsored by Pinnacle Bank Financial Partners and plans to attend Yale University.

Cameron McPhee – McPhee is a graduate of William Fleming High School. He received a $2,500 Kiwanis scholarship and will attend the University of Virginia.

Tamara Preston - Preston received a $2,500 Kiwanis scholarship. She is a graduate of William Fleming High School and plans to attend Virginia Commonwealth University.

Vicki Zou – Zou is a graduate of Northside High School. She received a Kiwanis Scholarship of $2,500 and plans to attend the University of Virginia.

About the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke

The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke is a community service organization in the Roanoke Valley of Virginia that has been serving the needs of youth, older adults, and the environment for more than 100 years. Our Club provides funds and sweat equity to over 25 charitable organizations, sponsors Key Clubs at Roanoke City & County high schools, Builders Clubs at area middle school, K-Kids at area elementary schools, and the Phoenix Star AKtion Club for adults with special needs. We have provided mileage markers and signs on the greenways and donated an all-inclusive playground to the Melrose-Orange neighborhood. At the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke you can fulfill your desire to serve the community and build friendships that will last a lifetime. All are welcome to join or participate in programs.

The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke meets each Wednesday from 12:30-1:30PM.

For general information:

Tel: (540) 265-2441

Website: www.roanokekiwanisclub.org