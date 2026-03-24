Kiwanis Club of Roanoke Batter Up for the Community

Join us for the largest pancake breakfast in the Roanoke Valley and help support our community! This year we want you to "Batter Up" to enjoy an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast while raising funds for local non-profits and youth programs. With tickets priced at just $8 per person, and children 5 and under eating for free, it's a delicious way to make a difference. The event promises live entertainment, featuring a special appearance by the Salem Ridge Yaks and Mac the Yak, ensuring fun for the whole family. Don't miss out on this wonderful community event!

Over its long history, Kiwanis Pancake Day has raised more than one million dollars with funds going directly back to the community, through grants presented to deserving area non-profits.

The Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast is the only fundraiser for Kiwanis Club of Roanoke and funds support community service projects, scholarships for local students, and grants to organizations who align with the Kiwanis Club’s mission of serving children, older adults, and the environment. Just take a look at the back of each ticket to see an impressive list of local non-profits being supported each year by this fundraising breakfast.

One thing that hasn’t changed over the years is the all-hands-on-deck frame of mind! This impressive event is made possible by the sweat and dedication of many volunteers, including Kiwanis club members, area Key Club students, and AKtion Club members – an active group of adults with brain injuries.

Advance tickets to the Kiwanis Pancake & Auction Day fundraiser can be purchased from Kiwanians or online through the club website, roanokekiwanisclub.org. There is a two-dollar discount off $10 at the door price by purchasing in advance.

What: Kiwanis Pancake & Auction Day Fundraiser

When: Saturday, April 25 from 7am-1230pm

Where: Berglund Center (don’t forget about the clear bag policy!)

Cost: $8 in advance from Kiwanis Club member or online; $10 at the door; Kids under 5 eat FREE

How: Any member of Kiwanis Club of Roanoke or roanokekiwanisclub.org

Many thanks to:

Haley Toyota

Carilion Clinic

ServPro of Roanoke County

Fox Radio 910AM/104.3FM

About the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke:

The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke is a community service organization in the Roanoke Valley of Virginia that has been serving the needs of youth, older adults, and the environment for 106 years. Our Club provides funds and sweat equity to over 25 charitable organizations, sponsors youth leadership clubs in Roanoke City & County (Key Clubs), as well as an Aktion Club for adults with special needs. We host the largest breakfast in Roanoke and funds are used to provide grants for area non-profits, scholarships for high school students, and financial aid to vocational students. Signature projects include Roanoke Valley Greenways, Kiwanis Playground in Melrose, and the Kiwanis Nature Park. Join us to fulfill your desire to serve the community and build friendships that will last a lifetime. All are welcome to join or participate in programs.