La De Da Partners with Virginia Museum of Transportation for Third Annual Tattoo Experience on May 17th

La De Da Inc. is thrilled to announce our partnership with the Virginia Museum of Transportation for the 3rd Annual Tattoo Experience, taking place on Saturday, May 17 in the heart of downtown Roanoke.

This dynamic, immersive event will bring together some of the most talented tattoo artists, fine artists, and alternative designers from across the region for an unforgettable night of creativity, self-expression, and community. The Tattoo Experience blends the worlds of ink, fashion, and visual art to celebrate the power of storytelling through body and clothing design.

Guests can expect designs by featured tattoo artists from:

Electric Eye Custom Tattoos

Maiden & Crow Tattoo

Thieves Honor Tattoo Parlor

Ironheart Evolution Studios

Bad Wave Tattoo

Orange County Tattoos

Winston Ave Social Club

Shadows Tattoo Co.

The evening will also spotlight featured visual artists and designers including Tony Perrin - Lock & Key, Toobz Muir & Vanessa Lemen, Lois Bisese, Kim Paderick- Two Star Pony Designs, Transcendent Glass and many more. Each will showcase unique and fantastical works—from wearable art to one-of-a-kind installations.

Event Details:

Virginia Museum of Transportation – 303 Norfolk Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24016

Doors open at 5:30 PM | Event begins at 6:30 PM

Afterparty with live music by DJ Spacecrab

The Tattoo Experience also features:

Artisan vendors

Food Trucks from Bierrieria La Vaca and Firecraft

Craft beer from Parkway Brewing Company

Collaborations with community favorites like Chocolate Paper, TXTUR, and Serene Green Studio

“As a brand that celebrates bold expression and individuality, La De Da is honored to help elevate this incredible group of artists who are redefining what it means to express yourself through art and fashion,” said Crystal McBroom, owner of La De Da Inc.

Admission is open to the public, and all are welcome to attend this electrifying celebration of Roanoke’s creative scene. Visit https://explore.vmt.org to purchase tickets and for more details.