Le Tour de Roanoke Rides Again

Originally the idea of Recreation Manager Patrick Boas, Le Tour de Roanoke occurs several times a year, featuring different restaurants at each event.

Le Tour de Roanoke, hosted by PLAY Roanoke the city’s parks and recreations department, is held once a month in summer months. The upcoming event scheduled for Wednesday, July 31.

“It is a great way to show off our beautiful city and sample restaurants people might not know about,” says Susan Herndon-Powell, Outdoor Recreation Supervisor, “all while biking between the restaurants on the greenway and city streets.”

The evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. at UnderDog Bikes with a toast of champagne, moving to appetizers at River and Rail, along the greenway for a charcuterie at Local Roots, and finally, downtown to Billy’s for dessert.

They also host Le Tour de Roanoke – Gourmet (which happened in May); the fee jumps from $25 for the regular event to $40 because the featured restaurants are more expensive than those on the regular tour. The fee includes a guide for the evening and the food at each restaurant, a sampling of their menu.

Herndon-Powell says the event plans for 12 people to attend and all slots are filled most months.

The cycling and dining excursion will last about two and a half hours, riding about eight miles throughout the evening. For those who do not own their own bicycle, bicycles will be available for rent at UnderDog Bikes.

About the Writer:

Jennifer F. Riales is a Roanoke-based freelance writer and blogger. She and her husband, both originating from Memphis, TN, enjoy visiting local coffeehouses, going on walks with their dog and cuddling with their two cats.