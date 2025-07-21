LEAP Community Store Celebrates Its 1st Birthday Party with Community Open House

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Local Environmental Agriculture Project (LEAP) is thrilled to host a community celebration to mark the 1-year anniversary (birthday) of the LEAP Community Store. Everyone can come explore what the store has to offer, try a buffet of delicious store samples, eat homemade cake, ice cream supplied by Blue Cow Ice Cream, Co., and learn more about LEAP. Plus, LEAP will host a store-wide 10% off sale during the Birthday event and launch a new soup & salad punch card loyalty program.

LEAP’s Community Store opened in 2024 in Roanoke’s West End neighborhood, in response to a community need for better availability of fresh, local food. In an area with limited access to fresh food and already the site of LEAP’s West End Farmers Market, the new store helps LEAP offer a variety of locally grown and prepared food to more people, more days per week. The LEAP Community Store is open to the public and all are welcome to shop every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, from 12–7pm, located at 1027 Patterson Ave, SW.

The store sells a variety of quality food, including fresh fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat or ready-to-heat prepared foods, such as soups and salads, frozen meats and pre-cut vegetables, pantry favorites like jams, pickles, and coffee, bulk beans, grains, and flour, fresh bread, rotating seasonal items, and more. Sourced from local and regional farmers, food producers, and food hubs, the store offers all you need in a quick, convenient, one-stop-shop.

LEAP, a local 501(c)3 non-profit organization, prioritizes bringing more local, fresh, nutrient-dense food to communities across Roanoke. The LEAP Community Store makes shopping for local food easier than ever, with discounts available for participants of SNAP, WIC, and Medicaid, multiple payment options available, a variety of products on the shelves, and convenient hours and location.

“Sales outlets that LEAP operates give us the chance to put our products in front of our local eaters in a retail setting that might be more convenient for them to shop than our weekend farmers market booth. Relationships with grocery stores for a market garden can be hard to navigate because not all products are available consistently, but LEAP gladly embraces the seasonality of our operation and encourages seasonal eating in their customer base.” says Cam Terry of Garden Variety Harvests, a farmer who sells to LEAP from his urban Lick Run Farm, less than 2 miles from the LEAP Community Store.

The LEAP Community Store 1st Birthday Party and Open House is a free event, open to the public and media, and will take place on Wednesday, July 23rd from 4:30–6pm. Join LEAP’s friendly and knowledgeable staff, who will be there to greet customers, answer questions, show folks around, and of course, serve up birthday cake and Blue Cow ice cream!

About LEAP

Local Environmental Agriculture Project (LEAP) is a Roanoke-based 501c3 nonprofit. Founded in 2009, LEAP strives to nurture equitable food and farming systems that prioritize health and abundance. LEAP programs include two farmers markets, a mobile market, a farm share, a food hub, a retail store, a processing kitchen, three community gardens, and robust food access programs. LEAP is a fiscal sponsor for the Roanoke Foodshed Network, a community of partners from across the region working together on initiatives that promote farmers, food access, and local food systems. LEAP is also the fiscal sponsor for Virginia Fresh Match, a statewide network of farmers markets and retail stores that make fruits and vegetables more affordable for SNAP participants. Learn more about LEAP at leapforlocalfood.org, Roanoke Foodshed Network at roanokefoodshednetwork.org, and Virginia Fresh Match at VirginiaFreshMatch.org.