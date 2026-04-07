Lebanese Festival Celebrates 25 Years

× Expand Courtesy of the Lebanese Festival

Get ready to celebrate a milestone year! The Lebanese Festival is turning 25, and we’re marking this special anniversary with three unforgettable days of food, music, and community joy. Join us, RAIN or SHINE, May 29, 30, and 31, 2026, at St. Elias Maronite Catholic Church, 4730 Cove Road, N.W., Roanoke, VA.

Festival hours: Friday & Saturday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. with food service stopping at 8:00 p.m.; hours on Sunday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., with food service stopping at 7:00 p.m.

Step into a vibrant world of Lebanese culture—where the aromas of home‑style cooking fill the air, lively Lebanese music sets the rhythm, and traditional folk dancers in full costume bring generations of heritage to life. Admission and parking are completely free, making it easy for everyone to join the fun. Kids will love the affordable activities created just for them, and adults will find plenty to savor and explore.

Making so much more food this year to feed the masses, our menu is a feast of beloved Lebanese favorites, lovingly prepared and bursting with flavor:

Meat pies and spinach pies

Grape leaves

Cabbage rolls (limited quantities)

Spinach‑feta rolls

Falafel wraps

Beef kafta wraps

Chicken shawarma wraps

Grilled lamb and beef kabobs

Lubee (Lebanese green beans)

Tabbouleh

Baked Kibbie

Yogurt and cucumber salad

Pita bread

Hummus

Lebanese cheesecake

Baklava and an array of traditional Lebanese pastries

Whether you’re dining under the festival tents, inside our banquet hall, or grabbing your favorites to enjoy at home, takeout is available all day and evening, with convenient online ordering on Friday and Saturday only.

Come hungry, bring friends, relax with us each day that weekend, and experience the warmth and hospitality that make the Lebanese Festival a Roanoke tradition.

For more details, visit (lebanesefestival.steliaschurch.org in Bing) or call St. Elias Church at 540‑562‑0012.