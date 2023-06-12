LewisGale's Dr. Brian Gross Earns National Physician of Excellence Award

Dr. Brian Gross earns a National Physician of Excellence Award for the LewisGale Medical Center Sleep Apnea Program.

Dr. Brian Gross, a board certified otolaryngologist with LewisGale Physicians ENT – Salem, has been recognized as a national Physician of Excellence by the manufacturer of the hypoglossal nerve stimulator, an implanted device that relieves moderate to severe Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), a common and serious sleep disorder.

Dr. Gross received the award for launching a successful sleep surgery program at LewisGale Medical Center in October 2021 and for demonstrating superior commitment to delivering an exceptional patient experience while achieving excellent clinical outcomes.

Gross is one of only 80 physicians in the United States to earn the award.

“This award is largely due to the commitment of the entire team who brings the best care to our patients in Southwest Virginia,” said Gross. ”It’s truly a life changing procedure for patients who have struggled to treat their sleep apnea using Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) therapy and are now able to sleep peacefully.”

The hypoglossal nerve stimulator, a technology platform called Inspire, reduces the occurrence of OSA by stimulating the hypoglossal nerve, which causes tongue movement. This stimulation is timed with breathing to relieve upper airway obstruction.

The device works inside the body with the natural breathing process. It delivers mild stimulation to key airway muscles, which allows the airway to remain open during sleep. The device is controlled by a small handheld sleep remote.

“This award is a reflection of the team’s hard work and dedication in building and maintaining a program that delivers positive, predictable health outcomes for patients right here close to home,” said Alan Fabian, chief executive officer for LewisGale Medical Center.

