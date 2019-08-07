LewisGale Opens New Helipad

× Expand Courtesy of LewisGale Medical Center

LewisGale Medical Center’s new $3 million helipad is now operational and “will enable our patients to receive more expedited care, since travel via ambulance can be eliminated between our existing helipad and the emergency room entrance,” says Chief of Staff Steve Pasternak.

LewisGale’s first helipad was built in 1972 as a concrete slab and is replaced by a facility that includes a three-story elevator shaft that has access to the emergency department, the operating room and another floor containing storage space and additional offices. Charles Perry Partners began the project last year and final approval was granted by the Federal Aviation Association a week ago.

Says Lance Jones, market president at LewisGale, “As we continue to expand our services to accommodate patients throughout Southwest Virginia with more severe medical needs, we are seeing increased helicopter traffic at LewisGale.”

Healthnet, Life-Guard, Wings Air Rescue, Air Evac Lifeteam, Pegasus and Centra One helicopter services will have access to the new helipad.

Dan Smith