LewisGale Salem Half Marathon Marks 10th Anniversary

The 10th annual LewisGale Salem Half Marathon, Virginia’s Blue Ridge 8K and G&H Contracting Kids Fun Run races are right around the corner, taking place on Saturday, October 11.

The races start and conclude at the Salem Farmers Market (3 E. Main Street, Salem, VA 24153). This loop provides the over 700 participants the opportunity to race through our “Championship City” and take in the sites and fall foliage of Downtown Salem, Roanoke College and many Salem neighborhoods.

If your running accountability partner isn’t in Roanoke or if you are wanting to support the race from afar, virtual options are available for all three race durations.

The partnership with Blue Ridge Racing assists with managing the LewisGale Salem Half Marathon, Virginia's Blue Ridge 8K, and the G&H Contracting Kids Run. Completing the half marathon sets participants up to earn the Virginia’s Blue Ridge Triple Crown upon also crossing the finish line at the Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Full or Half Marathon in April and the Star City Half Marathon in November within the same year.

Spots are still open for Saturday’s races. Currently, the Half Marathon registration is $95 (virtual registration is $55), 8K registration is $65 (virtual registration is $40) and Kids Fun Run races registration is $20 (virtual registrations are $20). Costs for in person races increase effective October 8.

Proceeds from the events benefit local charities with $23,000 being donated to local charities, such as the Salem Food Pantry, over the last nine years. Participants are also encouraged to bring non-perishable food items when you pick up your packet Friday evening or arrive at the race Saturday morning.

If volunteering is your hobby over running, see the website to sign up for opportunities including cyclists, packet pick up, course marshals, aid stations, course work and more.

Walk-up registration is from 6:30am–7:30am Saturday morning. The Half Marathon and 8K races begin at 8:00am. The Fun Run 1-Mile and 2-Mile races begin at 8:10am.

Road closures in Salem will begin at 5:00am on race day. A complete list of affected roads can be found on the race website.