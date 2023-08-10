Laura Leighty Wade is passionate about empowering you to live with passion and purpose and love life.

× Expand Courtesy of Laura Wade

A weekend workshop changed my life. It was 1993, and the workshop opened me up to new possibilities. Because I looked at life and myself differently as a result, I knew that I wanted to be a transformational leader and empower people to live their best lives.

At the time, I worked in marketing for a financial institution and was responsible for sales training. Incorporating personal development into training, I created a workshop called The Human Touch to bring empathy into sales.

Having attended workshops and training on everything from sales to the art of love, I’m passionate about sharing the things I have learned so others can be happier and enjoy life more. It is important to me that people are equipped with tools that give them hope and empower them to share their gifts. When one person does, it creates a ripple effect.

To create a life you love, I help you get clear about what you want, uncover and release limiting beliefs and blocks, make conscious choices in the present and create the future you desire. All the while inviting you to see you are exactly where you need to be to step into the highest grandest version of yourself because you have everything you need within. My role is to show you how to access it so you can thrive by heart and live your best life.

My Gift for You: 5 Steps to Discover Your Purpose

Having a sense of purpose helps you stay focused on what really matters. It provides a touchstone and hope throughout life.

Would you like to:

Discover your passions? Remember your gifts? Know your purpose?

This guide will help you on your journey. Get your gift here: https://thrivebyheart.coachesconsole.com/roanoker

About Laura

As a Certified Passion Test Facilitator and Soul to Goal Guide, Laura brings over 30 years of experience using transformational techniques to help you move from striving to thriving, from overwhelm to harmony and happiness. No matter where you are on your journey, she inspires you to go within and bring forth your authentic, powerful expression and way of being to enjoy life more every day.

Laura offers presentations, keynotes, workshops, and individual mentoring to inspire and motivate participants to align their lives with what matters most to them for success. Within organizations, she can help teams find their common purpose.

Follow Laura on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThrivebyHeart

Upcoming Events

Create a Life You Love: Take the Passion Test will provide clarity and help you discover your passions so you can prioritize what you love and enjoy life more every day. The next opportunity is September 11 from 6-9 pm via zoom. For information: https://thrivebyheart.coachesconsole.com/take-the-passion-test.html

For women who are looking for love – or have considered giving up – Relationship Magic: Be Magnetic to Your Ideal Partner is starting in September. It is a great opportunity to look inside to see where you have been and where you want to be in a loving relationship so you can let go of what isn’t working and be ready for true love. I used some of these very techniques to attract my husband of 23 years. Find out more: https://thrivebyheart.coachesconsole.com/attract-your-ideal-relationship-html

If you want to find out more, you can visit my website:

https://thrivebyheart.coachesconsole.com/home.html

Book a complimentary Love Your Life call where we will discover what your next best step is based on your goal:

https://thrivebyheart.coachesconsole.com/calendar/love-your-life-complimentary