Local Colors Festivals Celebrates Over 40 Ethnic Cultures

Roanoke’s annual Local Colors International Festival will be held in Elmwood Park on May 18. The festival honors over 40 ethnic cultures through food and live performances in the heart of downtown Roanoke.

The founder of the festival, iconic Pearl Fu, born in China to the Yi minority, came to the valley 25 years ago. An advocate for the mistreated, Fu highly values the different cultures found in the melting pot of the Roanoke Valley, which led her to begin the annual tradition of the international festival we celebrate.

Aaron Layman, Local Colors marketing coordinator, said Fu would often approach people from other countries to learn their story and encourage them to share their ethnic traditions in the festival.

The Roanoke Valley is a multicultural center in the region, which is essential to the continually growing and thriving Local Colors International Festival.

“This diversity is an advantage that lifts us all and stands as a bulwark against ignorance and hate,” Layman said. “We have so much to learn from each other, regardless of our backgrounds, and this is such a good opportunity in that regard.”

The non-profit will celebrate 29 years of Local Colors festivals this year and is one of the largest events hosted in Roanoke, drawing crowds averaging 30,000 in size.

If the live performances aren’t enough to draw you to the event, perhaps the promise of authentic ethnic foods will get you to the Local Colors International Festival this year.

“The food is to die for. You wouldn’t believe some of the lines that form waiting for the arepas!” Layman said.

