Local Couple Opens Wag N' Wash on Orange Avenue

Wag N’ Wash, a specialty retailer focused on the wellbeing of pets, is excited to announce the opening of its latest location in Roanoke. Located at 3433 Orange Ave NE Suite A, the new store has officially opened in late 2024. In keeping with the company’s mission of caring for dogs from head to tail, Wag N’ Wash Roanoke will be a one-stop, neighborhood pet store that offers a full-service grooming salon and self-serve pet wash station as well as thousands of high-quality, brand name products including food, treats, toys and other pet care essentials.

The store is locally owned and operated by a Roanoke business development group, led by residents David and Alyce Dantzler, a husband-and-wife team with a lifelong passion for animals. The Dantzlers have a long history of caring for animals. They have fostered 13 dogs, successfully finding homes for 10 while embracing a “foster fail”, Pickles, whom they welcomed into their family permanently.

Alyce, a retired mental health professional, now manages two local veterinary hospitals, blending her love of helping people and animals. David, after a 30-year career with Kroger, has dedicated his time to Feeding Southwest Virginia and is excited to return to retail with Wag N’ Wash. While he’ll provide guidance when not at the Food Bank, daily operations are managed by Greg Hogston, a former Kroger manager, with support from Assistant Manager Mandy Clark, who brings extensive experience in animal services and retail. The team is thrilled to serve the community and hopes to expand in the future.

As community partners, the Dantzlers intend to establish connections with other local community organizations to strengthen the bond between companion pets and their guardians through proper products, services, education, and supporting a healthy pet lifestyle.

“We’re beyond excited to open Wag N' Wash here in Roanoke! Our goal is to provide not only top-notch care for dogs, but to be a supportive neighbor to every dog family in the community,” shared David. “We hope to offer a place where pet owners can feel confident in the care their dogs receive while building lasting connections with the people and pets around them.”

To celebrate its newest location, Wag N’ Wash Roanoke will host a weekend-long grand opening event with 4x rewards points available on all purchases. Occurring January 11 through January 12, the weekend festivities will include:

Saturday, January 11 : FREE nail trims with proof of rabies vaccination, FREE scratch card offer*, FREE cider & donuts 11am - 3pm, FREE goodie bags for the first 100 neighbors*, and FREE pet wash all weekend.

FREE nail trims with proof of rabies vaccination, FREE scratch card offer*, FREE cider & donuts 11am - 3pm, FREE goodie bags for the first 100 neighbors*, and FREE pet wash all weekend. Sunday, January 12: FREE nail trims with proof of rabies vaccination, FREE small bag of dog or cat food for the first 100 neighbors*, a food truck, and FREE pet wash all weekend.

In addition, neighbors will have an opportunity to win either a $250, $100, or $50 gift card and receive a coupon. For more information and to enter text roanoke to 34653, or visit qkly.co/wnw/roanokegiveaway.

Shoppers can also take advantage of the free Wag N’ Wash Rewards program, which offers members coupons on products they purchase frequently and monthly specials, resulting in big savings.

At each self-serve pet wash at every Wag N’ Wash location, a pet wash attendant provides the pet parent with an apron, shampoo and cologne spray. In addition to having a full-service grooming salon staffed by professional groomers at every store, Wag N’ Wash also offers specialty services like nail trims, ear cleanings, and more. While services play a big role in the retailer’s success, Wag N' Wash is equally committed to providing dog parents a wide selection of high-quality dog food, treats, toys apparel, collars, leashes and other pet care necessities.

Wag N’ Wash Roanoke is open Monday – Saturday, from 09:00 AM - 08:00 PM, and Sunday from 10:00 AM - 06:00 PM. Neighbors can connect with the new store on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on events and promotions. For more information about Wag N’ Wash Roanoke, please call (540)-Wag-Wash (924-9274), or visit www.wagnwash.com.

About Wag N’ Wash

Wag N' Wash Natural Pet Food & Grooming, a full-line dog grooming and self-wash specialty retail destination, has a mission to recognize, promote and foster the positive impact that companion pets and their humans have on each other. Wag N’ Wash provides full-service grooming, self-wash facilities, baked dog treats, natural food, supplements, and toys. In 2020, Wag N' Wash was ranked on Denver Business Journal's Colorado-Based Franchisors List, Franchise Times Top 200+ List and included on Franchise Gator's Top 100 Franchisees List for the third year. Today, there are 28 Wag N' Wash locations open across the nation. To learn more about Wag N' Wash, please visit www.wagnwashfranchising.com.