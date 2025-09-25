Local Resources for Roanoke's Disabled Community

On October 8 at 7 p.m., the Grandin Theatre will host a special one-night screening of "Paper Bag Plan." This powerful film often leads audience members to ask: Where can I turn for support locally?
In the Roanoke Valley, we’re fortunate to have a network of organizations dedicated to supporting individuals with disabilities and their families. From advocacy to mental health services and independence support, these groups offer vital services and compassionate care.
Below is a practical guide you can share or keep handy — a digital version will also be available on our site, and printed handouts will be available at the screening. If you know of additional organizations we should include, please let us know!
Developmental Disabilities & Day Support Services
DePaul Community Resources
Supported residential homes, day support (OPTIONS), counseling, independent living services
Address: 5650 Hollins Rd, Roanoke, VA 24019
Phone: (540) 265-8923 | Toll-free: 888-233-7285
Website: depaulcr.org
Dominion Care
Services include group day services, sponsored residential, independent living supports, life skills building, workplace assistance and in-home supports for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Roanoke location: 1320 Plantation Road, NE, Roanoke, VA 24012
Phone: (540) 798-5314 | General: (855) 444-9838
Website: dominion.care
Amivie Faces Roanoke
Skill-building support, motor function, socialization, daily living, communication, case management, advocacy and transition planning — now operating under Amivie Faces.
Roanoke location: 7702-B Plantation Rd, Roanoke, VA 24019
Phone: (540) 491-2010
Website: amivie.com
Advocacy, Independent Living & Peer Support
Blue Ridge Independent Living Center (BRILC)
Advocacy, peer mentoring, assistive technology, transition services, housing support and independent living skills.
Address: 1502 B Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, VA 24012
Phone: (540) 342-1231 (Voice/TTY) | Toll-free: 866-244-0740 | VA Relay: 711
Website: brilc.org
The Arc of New River Valley
Advocacy, support, and community programs for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Mailing Address: PO Box 11204, Blacksburg, VA 24062
Email: arcnrv@gmail.com
Website: thearcnrv.org
Mental Health, Counseling & Crisis Support
Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare (BRBH)
Mental health, substance use and developmental disability services; includes 24-hour crisis support.
Address: 611 McDowell Ave NW, Roanoke, VA 24016
Phone: Initial Visit: (540) 343-3007 | 24-hour crisis support: (540) 981-9351
Website: brbh.org
Bradley Free Clinic – Behavioral Health
Free or low-cost medical, dental, pharmacy, psychiatric and therapeutic services for the uninsured/underinsured.
Address: 1240 3rd Street SW, Roanoke, VA 24016
Phone: (540) 344-5156
Website: bradleyfreeclinic.com
9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline
National, confidential and accessible crisis support available 24/7 via dial 9-8-8.
Therapeutic Recreation & Community-Based Activities
Therapeutic Recreation Services (TRS)
Adaptive recreation programs tailored for individuals with disabilities in the Roanoke Valley.
Address: 3738 Brambleton Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24018
Phone: (540) 772-7529 ext 2
Website: roanokecountyparks.com/199/Therapeutic-Recreation
Assistive Technology & Equipment
Children’s Assistive Technology Service (CATS)
No-cost reuse program offering pediatric adaptive devices and equipment.
5568 Airport Road, Roanoke, VA 24012
Phone: (540) 493-2285
Website: atdevicesforkids.org
Brain Injury & Specialized Support
Brain Injury Solutions
Case management and support services for individuals with brain injuries — children and adults.
3904 Franklin Road, Suite B, Roanoke, VA 24014
Phone: (540) 344-1200
Website: bisolutions.org
Employment & Job Support Services
Goodwill Industries of the Valleys
Employment support, including Project SEARCH youth training program in partnership with Carilion Clinic.
Address: P.O. Box 2420, Roanoke, VA 24010
Phone: (540) 581-0620
Website: goodwillvalleys.com
LoveABLE Services
A Roanoke-based nonprofit that provides life, social and job skills training for individuals with disabilities, offering meaningful employment opportunities through Chris’s Coffee & Custard shop and truck.
Phone: (540) 353-4750
Website: chrisscoffeeandcustard.com/lovable-services
Legal, Advocacy & Housing Support
Blue Ridge Legal Services – Roanoke Office
Legal aid for Social Security and disability benefits.
Address: 132 Campbell Ave SW, Suite 300, Roanoke, VA 24011
Phone: (540) 344-2080
Website: brls.org
Transportation Services
Valley Metro – S.T.A.R. Paratransit
Specialized public transportation for individuals unable to access standard bus services. Reservation required.
Phone: (540) 982-2222 (or call 711 for assistance)
Website: valleymetro.com/services/paratransit-services
Housing & Basic Needs Support
Council of Community Services
Provides information, referral, housing assistance, health services and resources for those in need across the Roanoke region.
Helpline via 2-1-1
Website: councilofcommunityservices.org
Why These Resources Matter
Films like "Paper Bag Plan" shine a light on real-life challenges — and prompt meaningful questions. Representation is a powerful start. But connecting with actual services, support and community is what sustains that impact. That’s where these organizations come in.
If you’re attending the screening, look for printed resource handouts. You’re also welcome to bookmark or share this guide anytime you — or someone you know — could benefit from support in our region.
See the trailer for "Paper Bag Plan" playing at The Grandin Theatre on October 8, 2025: