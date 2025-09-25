Local Resources for Roanoke's Disabled Community

On October 8 at 7 p.m., the Grandin Theatre will host a special one-night screening of "Paper Bag Plan." This powerful film often leads audience members to ask: Where can I turn for support locally?

In the Roanoke Valley, we’re fortunate to have a network of organizations dedicated to supporting individuals with disabilities and their families. From advocacy to mental health services and independence support, these groups offer vital services and compassionate care.

Below is a practical guide you can share or keep handy — a digital version will also be available on our site, and printed handouts will be available at the screening. If you know of additional organizations we should include, please let us know!

Developmental Disabilities & Day Support Services

DePaul Community Resources

Supported residential homes, day support (OPTIONS), counseling, independent living services

Address: 5650 Hollins Rd, Roanoke, VA 24019

Phone: (540) 265-8923 | Toll-free: 888-233-7285

Website: depaulcr.org

Dominion Care

Services include group day services, sponsored residential, independent living supports, life skills building, workplace assistance and in-home supports for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Roanoke location: 1320 Plantation Road, NE, Roanoke, VA 24012

Phone: (540) 798-5314 | General: (855) 444-9838

Website: dominion.care

Amivie Faces Roanoke

Skill-building support, motor function, socialization, daily living, communication, case management, advocacy and transition planning — now operating under Amivie Faces.

Roanoke location: 7702-B Plantation Rd, Roanoke, VA 24019

Phone: (540) 491-2010

Website: amivie.com

Advocacy, Independent Living & Peer Support

Blue Ridge Independent Living Center (BRILC)

Advocacy, peer mentoring, assistive technology, transition services, housing support and independent living skills.

Address: 1502 B Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, VA 24012

Phone: (540) 342-1231 (Voice/TTY) | Toll-free: 866-244-0740 | VA Relay: 711

Website: brilc.org

The Arc of New River Valley

Advocacy, support, and community programs for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Mailing Address: PO Box 11204, Blacksburg, VA 24062

Email: arcnrv@gmail.com

Website: thearcnrv.org

Mental Health, Counseling & Crisis Support

Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare (BRBH)

Mental health, substance use and developmental disability services; includes 24-hour crisis support.

Address: 611 McDowell Ave NW, Roanoke, VA 24016

Phone: Initial Visit: (540) 343-3007 | 24-hour crisis support: (540) 981-9351

Website: brbh.org

Bradley Free Clinic – Behavioral Health

Free or low-cost medical, dental, pharmacy, psychiatric and therapeutic services for the uninsured/underinsured.

Address: 1240 3rd Street SW, Roanoke, VA 24016

Phone: (540) 344-5156

Website: bradleyfreeclinic.com

9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline

National, confidential and accessible crisis support available 24/7 via dial 9-8-8.

Therapeutic Recreation & Community-Based Activities

Therapeutic Recreation Services (TRS)

Adaptive recreation programs tailored for individuals with disabilities in the Roanoke Valley.

Address: 3738 Brambleton Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24018

Phone: (540) 772-7529 ext 2

Website: roanokecountyparks.com/199/Therapeutic-Recreation

Assistive Technology & Equipment

Children’s Assistive Technology Service (CATS)

No-cost reuse program offering pediatric adaptive devices and equipment.

5568 Airport Road, Roanoke, VA 24012

Phone: (540) 493-2285

Website: atdevicesforkids.org

Brain Injury & Specialized Support

Brain Injury Solutions

Case management and support services for individuals with brain injuries — children and adults.

3904 Franklin Road, Suite B, Roanoke, VA 24014

Phone: (540) 344-1200

Website: bisolutions.org

Employment & Job Support Services

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys

Employment support, including Project SEARCH youth training program in partnership with Carilion Clinic.

Address: P.O. Box 2420, Roanoke, VA 24010

Phone: (540) 581-0620

Website: goodwillvalleys.com

LoveABLE Services

A Roanoke-based nonprofit that provides life, social and job skills training for individuals with disabilities, offering meaningful employment opportunities through Chris’s Coffee & Custard shop and truck.

Phone: (540) 353-4750

Website: chrisscoffeeandcustard.com/lovable-services

Legal, Advocacy & Housing Support

Blue Ridge Legal Services – Roanoke Office

Legal aid for Social Security and disability benefits.

Address: 132 Campbell Ave SW, Suite 300, Roanoke, VA 24011

Phone: (540) 344-2080

Website: brls.org

Transportation Services

Valley Metro – S.T.A.R. Paratransit

Specialized public transportation for individuals unable to access standard bus services. Reservation required.

Phone: (540) 982-2222 (or call 711 for assistance)

Website: valleymetro.com/services/paratransit-services

Housing & Basic Needs Support

Council of Community Services

Provides information, referral, housing assistance, health services and resources for those in need across the Roanoke region.

Helpline via 2-1-1

Website: councilofcommunityservices.org

Why These Resources Matter

Films like "Paper Bag Plan" shine a light on real-life challenges — and prompt meaningful questions. Representation is a powerful start. But connecting with actual services, support and community is what sustains that impact. That’s where these organizations come in.

If you’re attending the screening, look for printed resource handouts. You’re also welcome to bookmark or share this guide anytime you — or someone you know — could benefit from support in our region.

See the trailer for "Paper Bag Plan" playing at The Grandin Theatre on October 8, 2025: