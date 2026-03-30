Lou Gramm Kicks off Festival in the Park May 22

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, MARCH 27, AT 10AM LOCAL

Legendary rock vocalist Lou Gramm, best known as the powerful voice behind Foreigner’s greatest hits, will headline the opening night of Festival In The Park 2026 on Friday, May 22 at Elmwood Park in Roanoke, Virginia.

Festival In The Park, one of Roanoke’s longest-running and most beloved outdoor events, celebrates music, art, and community every spring. Attendees can enjoy a weekend of live performances, local vendors, food, and family-friendly activities from Friday, May 22– Sunday, the 24. Lou Gramm’s performance promises to set the stage for an unforgettable festival experience, featuring iconic rock hits that have defined generations.

Born in Rochester, New York, Lou Gramm began his musical journey in local bands before joining forces with Mick Jones to form the legendary rock band Foreigner. With Gramm as lead vocalist, Foreigner produced numerous chart-topping hits including “I Want to Know What Love Is,” “Cold as Ice,” and “Juke Box Hero.” Beyond Foreigner, Gramm has enjoyed a successful solo career, earning acclaim for his distinctive voice and enduring contributions to rock music over five decades.

Festival organizers are thrilled to welcome Gramm to kick off this year’s festivities. “Lou Gramm’s music has touched millions, and we can’t think of a better way to start Festival In The Park than with his iconic sound,” said Skip Brown, Festival In The Park’s Promoter and CEO.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 27th, at 10:00AM. Tickets will be available online at berglundcenter.live, by phone at 844.599.LIVE, and the Berglund Center Box Office. (We are now an authorized Ticketmaster ticket venue.)

As a courtesy reminder, Berglund Center urges ticket buyers to buy directly from the Berglund Center website or from the sources listed above. All other ticketing sources are through unauthorized sellers. More information on buying direct can be found at berglundcenter.live/events.

Please note, our Box Office Hours are:

Tuesday and Thursday - 12noon – 4pm

Wednesday – 2pm – 6pm

Event and Game days – 10am until event

On-sale days – 10am – 6pm

For more information on this event, visit berglundcenter.live.

ABOUT BERGLUND CENTER:

Celebrating over 50 years of bringing the world’s best music and biggest artists to Southwest Virginia, Berglund Center is a full-service entertainment facility located in the heart of Virginia’s Blue Ridge. Endeavoring to provide an unparalleled live experience, the Center takes pride in furnishing exceptional customer service while entertaining audiences of all ages. Visit us at www.BerglundCenter.live for more information.

ABOUT FESTIVAL IN THE PARK:

Roanoke VA’s Festival in the Park is 501-C non-profit from which no one draws a salary. Its focus is to give back, and to make a positive experience for the community. Support Roanoke Festival in the Park 2026.