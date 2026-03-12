Low-Cost Mobile Veterinary Clinic Coming to Southeast Roanoke

× Expand Saleeba's Mobile Clinic - 1

A partnership between Angels of Assisi, Banfield Pet Hospital, and Saleeba’s Store of Hope will bring a low-cost mobile veterinary clinic to Southeast Roanoke this Friday, providing essential veterinary care to pets and their families in one of the community’s most underserved areas.

The Saleeba’s Store of Hope Mobile Clinic will take place Friday, March 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Saleeba’s Store of Hope, 926 Tazewell Ave SE, Roanoke, VA 24013. The clinic will operate alongside the Store of Hope’s regular distribution, making services accessible to clients already visiting the location. All spots have been reserved by Saleeba’s current clients.

Banfield veterinary teams will provide low-cost wellness exams, vaccinations, microchips, and monthly preventatives, helping families keep their pets healthy while reducing barriers to veterinary care.

“This partnership is about meeting people where they are and ensuring pets receive the basic care they need,” says Communications Manager, Gracie Boliek. “For many families in this area, cost and transportation can make veterinary care difficult to access. By bringing services directly to the community, we can support both pets and the people who love them.”

Event Details

Saleeba’s Store of Hope Mobile Clinic

Friday, March 13, 2026

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

926 Tazewell Ave SE

Roanoke, VA 24013

For more information about the clinic or future outreach events, please contact cjessee@angelsofassisi.org.

About Angels of Assisi

Angels of Assisi is a Roanoke-based nonprofit animal welfare organization dedicated to saving lives through adoption, affordable veterinary care, and community support programs. Serving pets and the people who love them, Angels of Assisi works to ensure every animal has access to care and the chance to thrive in a loving home.