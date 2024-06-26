Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia Needs Volunteers

× Expand Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia

Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia, a Virginia-based nonprofit that grants the wishes of local children diagnosed with critical medical conditions, has a tremendous need for volunteers and will be holding a virtual wish granter volunteer training session on August 10.

During the virtual session, potential volunteers will learn more about the organization, including how “wish teams” work together to change the lives of local children.

Make-a-Wish volunteers must be at least 21 years old, pass a background check, and attend a training session.

Currently, there are more than 250 children waiting for wishes in Virginia, and having trained wish granter volunteers is a critical component to creating an amazing wish experience for each child. We are looking for 20 new volunteers in the community, so we can expeditiously grant an amazing wish for each child waiting.

For more information and to register, please visit va.wish.org/volunteer or contact Volunteer Coordinator Jenna Peterson at jpeterson@va.wish.org.

What is a wish granter volunteer? Wish granter volunteers work closely with the child and family throughout the wish process, and having local trained volunteers is an integral part of ensuring that each child is waiting for a wish has his or her wish granted. This volunteer training will equip volunteers with all of the training and knowledge they need to have to be successful in this role. Though the time commitment varies based on the type of wish being granted, most wishes require an average of two to four hours each month.

Why is a wish so important for children battling critical illnesses? Health professionals and parents alike frequently describe the wish experience as a turning point in a child’s treatment, giving them the strength to continue their battle. Identifying and training 20 new volunteers will help ensure that each child diagnosed with a critical medical condition has the life-changing experience of a wish.

What is required before the training? Volunteers are asked to complete a background check before attending the training (by August 19), so we ask those who are interested to contact our office prior to the training.

About Make-A-Wish® Greater Virginia

Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and volunteers, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1987, Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia has granted more than 5,800 wishes in the local community, contributing to the more than 350,000 wishes granted throughout the U.S. and its territories. With 58 chapters nationwide, Make-A-Wish is the most trusted nonprofit operating locally across 50 states. For more information about Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia, visit va.wish.org.