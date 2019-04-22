Fruit + Prosecco = the perfect sunny weather cocktail. I love to mix Prosecco with peaches (classic Bellini), raspberries (raspberry Bellini) and limes (Prosecco margaritas). Now I have a new favorite Prosecco…Mionetto. My friends at Mionetto sent me some of their classic and prestige collection bubbly to taste.

The first Mionetto bubbly I tasted was the lovely pink extra dry rosé sparkling wine. It has hints of wild strawberry, raspberry and morello cherry flavors. Perfect for warm weather sippin’ and dining al fresco. Mr. Bill’s Wine Cellar can special order the Mionetto extra dry rosé sparkling wine for you.

Becky ELlis

Since I enjoyed the rosé so much, I couldn’t wait to try their classic Prosecco. I love a Bellini but it’s not quite peach season yet so I decided to replace the peach puree with a stone fruit that is in season – mangos! I named this cocktail “Mango Tango.” I found some lovely Talenti mango sorbetto at Earth Fare along with a delightful ripe mango.

To make the cocktails I put two small scoops of sorbetto in a champagne flute. Then I poured Mionetto Prosecco over the sorbetto and garnished with a couple of mango slices. Serve with a chilled long handled spoon. This cocktail is perfect for sippin’ with friends or serve as a refreshing dessert.

You can put the scoops of sorbetto in the flutes and place in the freezer and then just pull the flutes out of the freezer and top with Prosecco when you are ready to serve dessert. Raspberry sorbetto is also a delicious combined with the Prosecco.

Mionetto Prosecco is available at Earth Fare. While you are there pick up a jar of hibiscus flowers which are on the shelf right across from the Prosecco. To make the hibiscus cocktail simply place one hibiscus flower in the bottom of a champagne flute, add 1 tablespoon of the hibiscus syrup and fill the flute with chilled Prosecco.

Nibble on the hibiscus flower after you’ve enjoyed the cocktail. The flower tastes like raspberry and rhubarb. Cheers!

About the Writer:

Following her career in healthcare dining and nutrition management, Becky Ellis followed her passion to create Bubblybee, a champagne and food blog. Her motto is "Don't wait to celebrate! Pop the cork now!" She loves to share tips for entertaining with bubbly. Find her creative recipes and champagne tasting notes at bubblybee.net and Instagram @bubblybeeboop.