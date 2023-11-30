Meal Girls on Broadway at Berglund Center

You Know You Wanna Sit With Us…

ONE NIGHT ONLY, DEC. 3 AT BERGLUND CENTER

Tickets at BroadwayInRoanoke.com

Broadway in Roanoke will bring the North American Tour of Mean Girls—the record-breaking new musical comedy adapted from the hit Paramount Pictures film—to the Berglund Center for one night only, Sunday, December 3 at 7:30pm. Tickets are available at the Berglund Center box office (710 Williamson Road), by visiting BroadwayInRoanoke.com, or by calling 540-853-LIVE (5483). Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 40-853-2510.

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award® winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film; music by three-time Emmy Award® winner Jeff Richmond; lyrics by two-time Tony Award® nominee Nell Benjamin; and original direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award® winner Casey Nicholaw.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in April 2018 to rave reviews at the August Wilson Theatre, following its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington, DC, in the fall of 2017.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

New York Magazine calls Mean Girls “HILARIOUS! A smart, splashy new musical that delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery.” Chicago Tribune said “Tina Fey writes FUNNIER, SMARTER, SHARPER satire than anyone else in the business.” People Magazine calls the show “FRESH, FUN AND INFECTIOUS – Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin’s songs keep the laughs coming!” The New York Daily News said Mean Girls “TICKLES THE EARS, EYES AND FUNNY BONE – the direction by Casey Nicholaw packs style, invention and red bull-force energy.” And, Entertainment Weekly calls it “A MARVEL: DAZZLING & HILARIOUS!”

Mean Girls (Original Broadway Cast Recording), produced by Atlantic Records, is now available.

NEDERLANDER NATIONAL MARKETS (Presenter), a Nederlander Presentation based in Chicago, is one of the largest presenters of Broadway series and engagements across North America. Currently, they oversee subscription seasons in more than 20 cities throughout the country. Nederlander continues the tradition of operating historic theatres, producing, and presenting the best in theatrical and concert events, and innovating new ways to engage future generations of theatergoers.

www.MeanGirlsOnTour.com

Follow the Mean Girls Tour on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok.