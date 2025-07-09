Melrose Plaza Announces Grand Opening for The Excel Center

The Excel Center, a history-making addition to Melrose Plaza that will provide free adult high school education to the community, will open its doors to students on August 25. The adult learners will be the first in Virginia to earn a state-recognized high school diploma through The Excel Center’s accelerated courses and flexible schedules.

“I can’t wait to welcome students on the first day of classes,” said Bruce Major, director of The Excel Center. “This isn’t just about education – it’s about opportunity. I’m honored to help build a future that will benefit this community for years to come.”

The Excel Center offers free on-site childcare for students and life coaching, as well as career and college counseling. The school will also provide transportation support for students.

“The Excel Center encapsulates the true mission and values of Goodwill,” said Richmond Vincent, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of the Valleys. “Students will be empowered, inspire their families and neighbors, and break the cycles of generational poverty.”

The Excel Center is recruiting now for the first class of 50 students to start on August 25.

“The Excel Center will provide life-changing educational opportunities to residents of the Roanoke area without a high school diploma,” said Major. “If you know someone without a high school diploma, we hope you will tell them about the opportunities that are available at The Excel Center.”

Work on behalf of The Excel Center began in 2023, when Goodwill Industries of the Valleys successfully lobbied the Virginia General Assembly to create the first adult high school in the Commonwealth.

To enroll at The Excel Center, adult learners can visit excelcenterva.com.

About Melrose Plaza

Melrose Plaza is a first-of-its-kind resource center and cultural hub located in Northwest Roanoke, a neighborhood affected by urban renewal. A community partnership initiative launched by Goodwill Industries of the Valleys, Melrose Plaza aims to rejuvenate the community by addressing health disparities, educational opportunities, financial empowerment, and access to affordable healthy foods. The four anchor initiatives of Melrose Plaza will provide jobs and resources to uplift the entire community.

About Goodwill Industries of the Valleys

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys serves 35 counties and 14 cities throughout Central, Southwest, and Southside Virginia. Our vision of eliminating poverty is fueled by our mission of empowering individuals, strengthening families, and inspiring communities. Your donations and shopping allow Goodwill to provide skills training, job placement, and support services to help people achieve their fullest potential. Visit goodwillvalleys.com for more information.