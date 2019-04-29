× Expand Rebecca Jackson

It's almost here again, our annual May family reunion beach trip to the Grand Strand of South Carolina! A cherished time of reminiscing, beach walking, shell collecting...and eating. We gather from points near and far, with one of the favorite dishes: my California sister's Mexican Shrimp Cocktail, a delicious and healthy melange of shrimp, avocado, cucumber, celery, tomatoes and fresh cilantro bobbing in a spicy sea of salsa, Clamato, ketchup, hot sauce and more.

It's the first thing she makes, before she even unpacks her suitcase. So refreshing and chilled, it is ideal summer fare, tasty at the beach and far beyond. We have to hide it in the back of the fridge, lest my husband, who consumes it by the multiple bowlful, will eat it all.

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail becomes even tastier the longer the flavors are allowed to combine and keeps up to a week, but never lasts that long. It's great served alone for a light lunch or appetizer with tortilla chips, or with tacos, tamales, enchiladas, burritos or tostadas. We always triple or even quadruple the recipe. If you make it, you'll soon learn why.

Ingredients

4 Roma tomatoes, diced

1 cup sweet onion (Vidalia or Peruvian sweet), diced

½ cup ketchup

½ cup tomato and clam juice cocktail

½ cup salsa

3 Tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

2 Tablespoons salsa verde

2 teaspoons lime juice

2 teaspoons hot pepper sauce

1 clove garlic, minced

1 pound frozen cooked large shrimp, thawed, peeled and deveined

2 ripe avocados, peeled, pitted and cubed

1 cucumber, peeled and diced

Mix everything together and refrigerate until cold, about 1 hour.

About the Writer:

Rebecca Jackson is a veteran newspaper person/journalist based in Bedford County, VA. A native of California and an M.A. graduate of Arizona State University, she has a passion for pets (animals), good food/cooking, music, wine, horticulture, photography and travel.