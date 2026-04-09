Michelle W. Franklin, Carilion Clinic Chief Nursing Officer, Named 2026 Distinguished Alum at VWCC

× Expand Virginia Western Community College Michelle Franklin and Dr. Laura Treanor

The Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation has named Michelle W. Franklin (’91) as recipient of the College’s 2026 Distinguished Alumni Award.

The Distinguished Alumni Award was established in 2006 by the Virginia Western Alumni Association and recognizes Virginia Western Community College alumni and former students who have attained extraordinary distinction in their professional field or life. The award is intended to showcase the diversity of Virginia Western graduates and their range of influence on our region.

Franklin, Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer at Carilion Clinic, provides strategic direction and operational oversight for nursing services across a complex health system, ensuring alignment with organizational priorities while maintaining the highest standards of quality, safety and compassion.

She began her healthcare career as a nurse assistant and, after earning her Associate of Science in Nursing from Virginia Western Community College in 1991, transitioned to a registered nurse role in the Emergency Department at Community Hospital of Roanoke Valley. Franklin later continued her education at Walden University, further strengthening her leadership foundation in healthcare.

Throughout her career, Franklin has held leadership roles across numerous service lines, including Emergency Services, Women’s Services, Family and Community Medicine, Community Health Education, Nursing Support Services and Children’s Services. She previously served as co-interim Chief Nursing Officer, overseeing the Nursing Center of Excellence and nursing operations at Carilion Medical Center and across ambulatory practices.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Franklin led the implementation of a systemwide employee attestation process designed to identify potential infection control risks and protect the safety of healthcare teams during the height of the crisis. During this same period, she also guided the Children’s Services team in launching the Children’s Center at Tanglewood, a transformative initiative that streamlined multidisciplinary services and significantly improved access to care for families throughout the community.

“Michelle is an exceptional leader whose professional achievements, unwavering commitment to healthcare delivery, clinical care and community service, and deep-rooted dedication to elevating healthcare access and quality make her an extraordinary representative of Virginia Western’s values and mission,” said Nancy Howell Agee, CEO Emeritus of Carilion Clinic and a former member of the Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation Board of Directors.

Franklin was honored April 8, 2026, at the Educational Foundation’s annual Awards Ceremony and Reception in Whitman Theater. More than 120 student scholarship recipients were recognized at the event, which included the premiere of a short film, “Success Coaches at Virginia Western: Locking in a Game Plan.” It is viewable at virginiawestern.edu/foundation.

Prior Virginia Western Community College Distinguished Alumni honorees:

2025 – Dr. Michael D. Brennan

2024 – Yolonda L. Weaver, D.D.S., (‘94)

2023 – Dr. Brenda L. Hale (’89) and Joe Gaither (’77)

2022 – Elvir Berbic (’06) and P. Jason Peters

2021 – Mary Catherine “Kate” Lawrence

2020 – Tony Pearman (’10)

2019 – Deborah L. Petrine (’76)

2018 – Elizabeth Testerman (’06)

2017 – Dr. Carol Swain (’78)

2016 – Dr. Mary Loritsch (’74) and Chief Michael Crawley

2015 – Debbie Yancey (’97)

2014 – Chief Craig S. Harris (’00) and J. David Wine (’73)

2013 – Cheryl Cunningham (’86)

2012 – Anne Hogan (’76)

2011 – Carolyn Webster (’81)

2010 – Russell H. Ellis (’80)

2009 – Shirl D. Lamanca (’75) and Dennis R. Cronk (’72)

2008 – Donna L. Mitchell (’81)

2007 – Dr. Kent A. Murphy and Charlotte C. Tyson (’84)

2006 – John B. Williamson III (’75)

ABOUT VIRGINIA WESTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Virginia Western Community College is a forward-thinking community college inspiring individual, community and economic transformation. It provides quality educational opportunities that empower students for success and strengthen communities. The College provides credit academic programs and noncredit workforce training along with distance learning online and dual enrollment courses in area high schools. To learn more, visit www.virginiawestern.edu.

ABOUT THE VIRGINIA WESTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION

The Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation is an independent nonprofit dedicated to enhancing awareness of the College and securing private and public funds. Its efforts support the Community College Access Program, student scholarships, faculty development and capital projects at Virginia Western. To learn more, visit www.virginiawestern.edu/foundation.