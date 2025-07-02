Military Friendly Survey Recognizes Virginia Western with Silver Designation

This designation affirms the College's dedication to creating a welcoming, accessible and resource-rich environment tailored to the needs of the military community.

In the 2025-2026 survey cycle, Virginia Western received the award or rank of Friendly, with Silver Status, in the Large Community College category. The College also has been designated as a Military Spouse Friendly School.

Virginia Western Community College’s decision to pursue the Military Friendly designation was driven by a deep commitment to serving those who serve. The initiative was spearheaded by Dr. Jolene Hamm, Associate Vice President for the Office of Institutional Effectiveness, which compiled large amounts of data the survey required.

"Virginia Western has long provided valuable educational and career pathways for veterans, active-duty service members, and military families," said Hamm. "Seeking this designation was a natural next step to formally recognize and enhance the support we already offer."

The Military Friendly Schools survey is the longest-running, most comprehensive review of college and university investments in serving military and veteran students, according to the Military Friendly organization. The survey has 2,693 schools currently participating.

By applying for and earning the Military Friendly designation, Virginia Western affirms its dedication to creating a welcoming, accessible and resource-rich environment tailored to the needs of the military community.

"At our Military Student Center, support goes beyond the classroom,” said Brandon Snead, a U.S. Air Force veteran who serves as VERITAS Veteran Liaison at Virginia Western. “We offer tailored academic advising, help students navigate their VA benefits, and provide certification assistance to keep them on track toward their goals. Priority registration ensures they get the classes they need, and our success coaching helps them stay focused and confident. Most importantly, we believe in giving back — through events and programming that build community and show our appreciation for their service."

In the most recent data snapshot available, Virginia Western had 225 military students and 461 military spouses or dependents enrolled. This represents 8% of the institution’s total enrollment. To serve those students most effectively, resources are provided through the Military Student Center on campus.

"I have personally found that the Military Student Center has helped provide a calm and accommodating study space that helps enable me to work on school projects, with free coffee and snacks on hand to keep me focused and on track with my studies,” said Robert "Tyler" Johnson, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who is a student in the Dental Hygiene Program. “I have found that any question I have regarding classes or taxes is answered quickly by the student liaison."

Earning the Military Friendly designation is more than just a title — it reflects the College’s commitment to supporting the men and women who serve, as well as their families. For active-duty members, veterans, and military spouses, this recognition provides assurance that our organization understands the unique challenges of military life, from frequent relocations to deployment demands.

"The Military Student Center has been such a great place to relax and complete schoolwork when needed,” said Elena Dudley, a military spouse and Business Administration student. “The computers are always up to date and ready to use. I also enjoy that there is a separate room available for a quieter environment to complete necessary work."

For more information about the Military Student Center, contact Brandon Snead at bsnead@virginiawestern.edu.

