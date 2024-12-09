Mill Mountain Theatre Announces Matt Shields as New Managing Director

Mill Mountain Theatre is pleased to announce that Matt Shields has been appointed as the new Managing Director beginning January 1, 2025. Shields will replace Producing Artistic Director Ginger Poole who is retiring on December 31. Poole will remain on a consulting contract with the Theatre to ensure a smooth transition for the new leadership.

With years of experience managing complex productions and overseeing the theatre’s operational efficiency as Director of Production, Shields has demonstrated an unparalleled ability to balance the creative and logistical demands of live theatre. “His business insight has been instrumental in optimizing budgets, fostering community partnerships, and ensuring Mill Mountain Theatre remains a vibrant cultural hub for Roanoke and beyond,” says Poole.

“Matt’s unique blend of strategic thinking and production expertise makes him the ideal leader for this next chapter at Mill Mountain Theatre,” said Cynthia Lawrence, Chair of the Search Committee. “He has a deep understanding of the theatre’s mission and a proven track record of excellence that will guide us as we continue to grow and inspire our community.”

Shields has been an integral part of Mill Mountain Theatre and his leadership will further strengthen the theatre’s commitment to artistic quality and fiscal responsibility.

A nationwide search was conducted over an eleven-month period beginning with Poole’s retirement announcement in January. “We evaluated over sixty-five applications representing a diverse candidate pool”, says Bill Lee, Board President. “There were many qualified applicants and I can tell you that the committee put the time and energy into making sure we selected the person that we thought would be the best fit for Mill Mountain at this time for the organization and the community.”