Mill Mountain Welcomes Male Bald Eagle Named Tommy

Mill Mountain Zoo announces the arrival of a non-releasable male Bald eagle, named, Tommy, who was born in 2020. He was found in Atlantic Beach, NC in June of 2020 and brought to a raptor care center after being seen injured on the side of a road and unable to fly. Upon evaluation, it was discovered that he suffered no fractures or visible injuries but was missing several primary feathers on his left wing. He was placed into a flight enclosure to allow for the regrowth of the feathers, but after 1 year, any new feathers that had begun to grow fell out before fully maturing.

Tommy was transferred to a North Carolina wildlife rehabilitation and wildlife sanctuary in June 2021 and after continued care and daily evaluation of the bird’s temperament and flight capabilities, it was determined that he was not a candidate for release. Because he is missing primary feathers, he is only partially flighted and cannot achieve full flight or fly long distances.

An eagle’s eyesight is four times sharper than humans and they are known to be able to dive at speeds of 75–99 miles per hour; however, if an eagle cannot gain full flight, they cannot hunt properly, and they will starve. For this reason, both eagles at Mill Mountain Zoo are non-releasable in the wild.

General Curator, Julia Franet-Hornbeck said, “Tommy was transferred to Mill Mountain Zoo in October of 2024 where he is currently still settling in and getting acquainted with his soon-to-be enclosure companion, “Elsie”. We were told that Tommy has a calm disposition and good temperament which also made him a suitable candidate for life in captivity. Given our excellent animal welfare, we know he will have a good quality of life at our Zoo. We are also excited that Elsie will have an eagle companion.”

General Information on Bald Eagles: Their scientific name is Haliaeetus leucocephalus. Eagles can be found throughout North America, commonly near lakes, reservoirs, rivers, marshes, and coastal areas because they are carnivores, and their diet consists of mostly fish. They also eat mammals, birds, amphibians, and invertebrates. Eagles weigh 6-14 pounds with a wingspan of 6-8 feet. Their nests are approximately 5-6 feet in diameter, 2-4 feet deep, and can weigh up to half a ton. Eagles have dark brown bodies with a white head and tails, and yellow feet and beaks. They are generally solitary, yet monogamous; however, they congregate in groups at communal roosts or feeding sites where the food is plentiful. Eagles generally mate for life. Males and females look identical; however, females are usually about 25% larger than males. Their offspring do not develop their adult coloring until around the age of five years.

Conservation Status: Eagles were once listed for protection under the Endangered Species Act and are still protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. The Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act is a United States federal statute that protects two species of eagle. This act makes it illegal to possess, sell, hunt, harm, or disturb eagles. This includes not only living eagles, but also their feathers, nests, eggs, or body parts. Since 1980, populations have increased; however, they are still vulnerable to trapping, shooting, pesticides, lead poisoning, electrocution, and collision with power lines or wind turbines.

Congress created an exception in the statute to allow people to obtain eagles or their parts for zoos’ educational exhibitions, or Native American religious purposes. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources granted permission to Mill Mountain Zoo to house and exhibit non-releasable Bald Eagles so that we can care for them and educate the public on their conservation status and the important role they play in the environment.

Currently, the bald eagle, Elsie has been in our guardianship since 2018 after she was deemed non-releasable after being found critically injured in Missouri.

To learn more about the Bald Eagles, and our other animal residents, visit the Zoo today or visit our website at www.mmzoo.org.

About Mill Mountain Zoo:

Mill Mountain Zoo is dedicated to the conservation of wildlife and their habitats through innovative educational programming and educational exhibits. Located in the heart of Roanoke, Virginia, the zoo is home to a diverse collection of animal species from around the world. Mill Mountain Zoo is accredited by the Zoological Association of America (ZAA) which means the Zoo upholds the highest level of national animal welfare, safety, and ethics. To maintain this accreditation, the Zoo is subject to inspections of its physical facilities, the health and well-being of its animal collection, and the skills of its staff. The Zoo was founded in 1952 and is a 501(c)(3) non-profit operated by the Blue Ridge Zoological Society of Virginia, Inc.