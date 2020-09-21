MMT Cancels Remainder of 2020 Season

× Expand Dan Smith Ginger Poole: “COVID has impacted us all.”

As expected, given the current state of the COVID-19 virus, Mill Mountain Theatre in Roanoke has cancelled the remainder of its 2020 season.

Ginger Poole, producing artistic director of the region’s most significant professional live theater said, “This decision was not easy for us, but it was made out of genuine care for the wellness of our patrons, staff, artists, and students. A few months ago, we were optimistic that fall and winter were far enough away to safely proceed with our late 2020 programming. However, as Broadway announced that its stages would remain dark through the end of the year, we thoughtfully considered if and how we could safely continue.

“Our decision to cancel, along with every other decision we have made since March, has been informed by guidelines from the Commonwealth of Virginia, CDC, and from theater industry unions.”

The most significant theatrical casualty of the cancellation will be dropping the Christmas feature “Holiday Inn.”

Says Poole: “The COVID pandemic has impacted all of us, and we understand the gravity of the situation for our patrons, neighboring small businesses, students, staff, and everyone else who feels at home at Mill Mountain Theatre. We are offering options to ticket holders” the remainder of the season including:

Roll the value of your remaining tickets or subscription to our 2021 season for future shows. Call the box office for more information.

Donate the value of your tickets to the theatre by calling James Royalty at 540-342-5740.

Request a refund for the cancelled performance by calling the box office.

For the remainder of 2020, MMT will still be busy offering a free digital production of “Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical”; conducting fall classes using a mix of virtual and safely controlled in-person formats; partnering with the Science Museum of Western Virginia and its new pod learning program, The Lab, to expand its offerings to local students with theater programs; offering a free Virtual Homecoming Concert on December 5; and continuing the Meet Me at Mill Mountain Podcast.

