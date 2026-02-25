Mountain Gateway and VWCC Partner to Expand CDL Training and Close Regional Driver Gap

× Expand Courtesy of Virginia Western Community College. Mountain Gateway Community College and Virginia Western Community College signed an agreement on Tuesday, Feb. 24, to enhance Commercial Driver’s License instruction and regional workforce readiness. Pictured are (from left): Dr. Ben Worth, Vice President for Academic Affairs with Mountain Gateway (standing); Dr. John Rainone, President of Mountain Gateway (seated); Dr. Laura J. Treanor, President of Virginia Western (seated); and Dr. Elizabeth Wilmer, Vice President of Academic and Workforce Solutions with Virginia Western.

Mountain Gateway Community College and Virginia Western Community College have formalized a strategic partnership to enhance Commercial Driver’s License instruction and regional workforce readiness. An official signing on Tuesday, February 24, by Dr. John J. Rainone, President of MGCC, and Dr. Laura J. Treanor, President of Virginia Western, solidified the collaboration.

Dr. David Doré, Virginia Community College System Chancellor, has called for community colleges to forge institutional partnerships that optimize resources and expand high-demand workforce programs. This initiative responds directly to that challenge and sets a precedent for efficient, high-quality workforce education.

Local Access to Premier Instruction

The partnership allows Virginia Western students to benefit from MGCC’s established CDL expertise and proven curriculum. The program is designed for maximum efficiency:

Hybrid format: Students complete self-paced coursework online and receive behind-the-wheel instruction based out of the Roanoke region.

Expert oversight: MGCC provides the experienced instructors and curriculum management required for Class A CDL tractor-trailer licensure.

Financial support: Qualifying Virginia residents may access state-funded grants to cover program costs.

This collegiate partnership builds upon MGCC’s reputation as a pivotal resource for the public sector in the Alleghany Highlands. MGCC continues to provide customized CDL training solutions tailored to the operational and safety requirements of municipal, state, and other government entities.

Participants in Tuesday's signing ceremony gather around the Mountain Gateway training vehicle outside the STEM Building at Virginia Western. Pictured behind the wheel is Dorothy Hayslett, Commercial Driver's License Program Head at Mountain Gateway.

Addressing a Critical Workforce Shortage

There is currently an acute need for skilled drivers in the Roanoke and Alleghany Highlands regions. According to the National Transportation Institute, the average age of a professional driver has reached 54, with more than 300,000 drivers sidelined annually due to retirement and health issues.

Professional drivers earn a median annual salary of $52,868, according to Lightcast data.

"The CDL Program partnership with Mountain Gateway Community College is a testament to what we can achieve when we work together to serve our students and our industry partners," said Dr. Laura J. Treanor, President of Virginia Western Community College. "Together, we are providing a fast track to stable, high-paying careers for our residents and meeting the urgent hiring needs of the Roanoke workforce."

While the partnership addresses immediate hiring needs in Roanoke, it also serves a broader economic purpose by streamlining how the state's educational resources are utilized.

"By collaborating across college lines, we are maximizing the Commonwealth’s investment while providing a direct pipeline to high-wage careers," said Dr. John J. Rainone, President of Mountain Gateway Community College. "Our expertise in CDL instruction, combined with Virginia Western’s local reach, creates a seamless pathway for students to enter a critical industry."

Mountain Gateway Community College provides the experienced instructors and curriculum management required for Class A CDL tractor-trailer licensure.

Get Started Close to Home

In the Alleghany Highlands and Rockbridge County regions, students or organizations interested in CDL training or partnership opportunities should contact our Workforce Solutions team at (540) 863-2899, or email rjennings@mgcc.edu.

In the Roanoke region, enrollment is now open for the cohort beginning March 12, 2026, at Virginia Western. High demand is anticipated. Registration will remain open until March 5, 2026, or until spots are filled. Additional opportunities to start the program will be available each month throughout the year. Prospective students are encouraged to visit The Enrollment Center in Chapman Hall, email enroll@virginiawestern.edu, or call (855) 874-8890 for more information.

ABOUT MGCC: Founded in 1962 and located in the Alleghany Highlands region of Central Virginia, Mountain Gateway Community College (MGCC) is a two-year public institution of higher education and one of 23 community colleges in Virginia. Mountain Gateway Community College operates two educational campuses, the Clifton Forge campus and the Rockbridge Regional Center in Buena Vista. MGCC is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate degrees.

Mountain Gateway Community College is supported by the Commonwealth of Virginia, the counties of Alleghany, Bath, Northern Botetourt, and Rockbridge; the cities of Buena Vista, Covington, and Lexington. For more information about Mountain Gateway Community College, please visit www.mgcc.edu.

ABOUT Virginia Western: Virginia Western Community College is a forward-thinking community college inspiring individual, community, and economic transformation. It provides quality educational opportunities that empower students for success and strengthen communities. The College provides credit academic programs and noncredit workforce training along with distance learning online and dual enrollment courses in area high schools.

Virginia Western is located on a 70-acre campus in southwest Roanoke, VA. The service region of the College includes Roanoke, Salem, Roanoke County, Craig County, Franklin County, and southern Botetourt County. To learn more, visit www.virginiawestern.edu.