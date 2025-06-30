Mural Adds Artistic Note to Virginia Western Campus

× Expand Courtesy of Virginia Western Community College Virginia Western’s new mural, created by alumnus Corey Thrasher, beautifies the side of Chapman Hall.

Roanoke increasingly gains recognition for the valley’s natural beauty and outdoors recreational opportunities. At the same time, public art displays can be spotted around town more often in recent years.

Now, Virginia Western has an added element that ties together these trends and simultaneously elevates campus aesthetics: a new mural on the side of Chapman Hall.

Virginia Western commissioned Corey Thrasher, an artist and graphic designer who is a Visual Design Program alumnus from the class of 2011, to create the mural, which combines serene outdoors locations and a glimpse of campus scenery through the STEM Building, the College’s newest facility that opened in 2019.

The mural measures approximately 20 feet wide by 10 feet high. Landmarks flow from one edge to the other, framed by lush foliage with a cohesive blend of colors.

“There are so many incredible places in and around Roanoke. As an avid outdoorsman, I’ve explored much of this part of Virginia. The old mountains, deep rivers, and quiet valleys are a big part of what keeps me here,” Thrasher said. “Whether I’m hiking McAfee Knob, paddling the river, or riding my motorcycle up Mill Mountain, I’m always in awe, and acutely aware of how lucky we are to live in a place with such beautiful nature and accepting community. The mural’s landscape is a patchwork of local spots that have left a lasting impression on me, stitched together to create something that feels both familiar and expansive.”

Thrasher describes himself as multidisciplinary artist, designer, photographer, and woodworker with a background that bridges both fine art and commercial design. He works on the design team at Carilion Clinic and takes on personal design and illustration projects.

× Expand Courtesy of Virginia Western Community College Corey Thrasher, artist and graphic designer, is a Virginia Western Visual Design Program alumnus.

“Since my time at Virginia Western, I’ve worked on everything from paintings and digital illustrations to branding and large-scale murals,” he said. “I love using art to tell stories, whether they’re based in real places or imagined worlds.”

Creating a mural for the College brings elements of Thrasher’s career full circle.

“Virginia Western was foundational for me. It was the first time seeing a path for creativity that could actually provide a regular income,” Thrasher said. “The faculty encouraged curiosity, experimentation, and professionalism. They gave me the groundwork I needed to build a career that’s spanned advertising, health care, and the arts.

“I still look back on my time there as a pivotal chapter in my development, both creatively and personally. The relationships that I developed with faculty and peers at Virginia Western directly guided my career and helped me leapfrog to where I am today.”

Virginia Western is no longer a best-kept secret, just like the Roanoke Valley’s natural resources are finally being realized as a tremendous asset. The mural’s placement is just steps away from the Community Arboretum, a beautiful and somewhat hidden outdoor setting to enjoy nature within the city.

Just as the path alongside the mural leads into a main artery of student life, Chapman Hall serves as the entryway to students’ academic journeys, containing the enrollment center, financial aid, advising and more services to get started at Virginia Western.

It’s a fitting spot for a portal into nature-inspired reflection.

Want help finding the mural in person? Find parking lot 9 and “C” for Chapman Hall in the lower left of Virginia Western’s campus map.