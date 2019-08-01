National Book Award Winners to Speak at New Melrose Branch Library

× Expand Courtesy of Book City Roanoke

The National Book Foundation (NBF) has announced that two National Book Award-winning authors will be coming to Roanoke as part of NBF Presents programming, made possible by a three-year $900,000 grant from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. NBF Presents, a moniker under which all of the Foundation’s public programs fall, will launch its summer event series with libraries that have also served as local partners for NBF’s Book Rich Environments program.

As part of NBF Presents: Summer with the National Book Awards, the Foundation is creating new relationships with these partners, reaching an even wider swath of readers in their communities by sending National Book Awards–honored authors to library branches in Roanoke, as well as Akron, OH; Allen County, IN; New Bedford, MA; and Sarasota, FL.

On Thursday, August 29, the new Melrose Branch Library will host National Book Award winners Ibram X. Kendi and Justin Phillip Reed at an event titled Indecent Histories. These acclaimed writers will discuss histories of inequity and discrimination, contemporary identity, and what community looks like for writers and people of color. This event will be moderated by Douglas Jackson, founder of Book City Roanoke, and will begin at 6:30 PM. A limited number of free titles will be available for attendees.

Ibram X. Kendi is the Founding Director of the Antiracist Research and Policy Center at American University. He is Professor of History and International Relations, and an Ideas Columnist at The Atlantic. His second book, Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America, won the 2016 National Book Award for Nonfiction and was a New York Times Best Seller. At 34 years old, he was the youngest ever winner of the NBA for Nonfiction. Stamped from the Beginning was a finalist for a National Book Critics Circle Award, and it was nominated for a Hurston/Wright Legacy Award and a NAACP Image Award. Kendi has published essays in numerous periodicals, including The New York Times and The Washington Post. His next book, How To Be An Antiracist, will be published on August 13th.

Justin Phillip Reed is the winner of the 2018 National Book Award in Poetry for Indecency, which Library Journal called “one of a kind brilliant.” The National Book Award poetry jury celebrated the book as “political and personal, tender, daring, and insightful.” His poetry appears in African American Review, Best American Essays, Callaloo, The Kenyon Review, Obsidian, and elsewhere.

The mission of the National Book Foundation, presenter of the National Book Awards, is to celebrate the best literature in America, expand its audience, and ensure that books have a prominent place in American culture. The National Book Awards, established in 1950, is one of the nation's most prestigious literary prizes and has a stellar record of identifying and rewarding quality writing. Many previous Winners of the National Book Awards are now firmly established in the canon of American literature. The Awards currently recognize books in five categories: Fiction, Nonfiction, Poetry, Translated Literature, and Young People’s Literature.

The new Melrose Branch Library opened on July 22nd after a $4-million construction project. The new 15,000 square foot space is now the second-largest library in the City of Roanoke, after the Main Library downtown. It features an expanded collection, computer labs, meeting spaces, dedicated children’s and teens’ areas, and a science lab.

This event is presented in partnership with BOOK CITY ★ Roanoke. Led by Douglas Jackson, BOOK CITY ★ Roanoke is an ongoing exploration of books, literary life, and literacy in the Roanoke region with a central organizing question: How can our love of literature, our commitment to literacy, and a focus on the written word foster greater equity and a more engaged community?

“The Roanoke Public Libraries are honored to host these two acclaimed authors for this important conversation,” said Sheila S. Umberger, Director of the Roanoke Public Libraries. “This NBF Presents event is a continuation of the important work the libraries are already doing to engage, educate, and empower the community through literature and dialogue.”

Information about the NBF Presents event in Roanoke can be found below, with additional details forthcoming. All events are available at the Foundation’s website.

August 29, 6:30pm EST

Roanoke, Virginia

Melrose Branch Library (2502 Melrose Avenue NW, Suite D, Roanoke, VA 24017)

Indecent Histories: Ibram X. Kendi and Justin Phillip Reed

Join the National Book Foundation, the Roanoke Public Libraries, and Book City Roanoke for a conversation with two National Book Awards Winners, author and historian Ibram X. Kendi (Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America) and poet Justin Phillip Reed (Indecency). These acclaimed writers will discuss histories of inequity and discrimination, contemporary identity, and what community looks like for writers and people of color. This event will be moderated by Douglas Jackson, founder of Book City Roanoke. NBF Presents is made possible by The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

For more information, contact Marissa Blankinship at (540) 853-5842 or email marissa.blankinship@roanokeva.gov.