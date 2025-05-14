Nationally Acclaimed Drum Corps Return to Salem for the 2025 Summer Music Games

× Expand Drum Corps International Carolina Crown Drumline

Get ready for an electrifying evening of pageantry, music, and precision! The 2025 Summer Music Games of Southwest Virginia will take place on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at Salem Stadium in Salem, Virginia. This thrilling event brings some of the nation’s top drum and bugle corps together for a spectacular night of high-energy performance, artistry, and athleticism.

Hosted by the Pride of Salem Band Boosters, this long-standing tradition serves as the largest annual fundraiser for the Pride of Salem Marching Band, helping fund music education, travel opportunities, and performance experiences for local student musicians.

Expand Drum Corps International The Academy Corp

This year’s competitive lineup features elite drum corps from across the United States:

The Academy (Tempe, AZ)

Blue Stars (La Crosse, WI)

Carolina Crown (Fort Mill, SC)

Crossmen (San Antonio, TX)

Music City (Nashville, TN)

Seattle Cascades (Seattle, WA)

Spirit of Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)

Plus a special exhibition by Carolina Gold, a SoundSport ensemble from North Carolina

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Wednesday, July 30, 2025 Location: Salem Stadium, Salem, Virginia

Salem Stadium, Salem, Virginia Gates Open: 5:00 PM

5:00 PM Show Begins: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM Tickets: Tickets are available online only and must be purchased in advance.

Whether you're a longtime drum corps fan or new to the marching arts, this is your chance to witness the powerful performances of world-class ensembles while supporting the next generation of Salem musicians. Don’t miss this incredible community celebration of music, motion, and tradition!