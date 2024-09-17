New Exhibit, Kids Saturday at the Station Event Set for Roanoke History Museum

× Expand Courtesy of Roanoke History and O. Winston Link Museums Seasonal kids crafts at the Roanoke History Museum's Saturday at the Station, Oct 12

On Oct. 12, 2024, the Roanoke History and O. Winston Link Museums will host “Saturday at the Station” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The signature fall event incorporates kids crafts, a scavenger hunt, seasonal photo op with the caboose, story time, and discounted museum admission.

Create your own seasonal craft of fall friendly pinecone owls, spooky pinecone spiders, and beaded pumpkin pinecones. Stay for a spooky story time, and snag a seasonal photo – both on O. Winston Link’s caboose behind the museum. Complete the scavenger hunt throughout the museum to receive a bag full of treats. Admission for both adults and kids is $3 between 11am and 2pm. No reservations are required.

The museums’ newest exhibition, Maybe Smith’s Imaginarium, will also be available to view. Radford artists L.S. King and Ken Smith created a photogravure, “fauxgerreotype,” tonalist landscape and ephemera based exhibition that focuses on an historical ‘whodunit’ mystery that transports visitors to 1882 Roanoke. Follow Maybe Smith’s photographs, prints and paintings along her train ride from Dunbar’s Cove to the opening of the Hotel Roanoke in 1882. Meet the characters on the train and uncover the mystery in this multi-sensory experience. Maybe Smith’s Imaginarium: An 1882 Mystery will be on view through Nov. 9, 2024.

The Fall Edition of Saturday at the Station is generously sponsored by Dr. Nelson & Brenda Greene.

The History and Link museums are housed in an historic train passenger station across from Hotel Roanoke at 101 Shenandoah Ave NE, Roanoke VA, 24016. The museums are operated by the Historical Society of Western Virginia and are open Tuesday through Saturdays, 10 am – 4:30 pm. General admission is always free for members, $6 for adults, $5 for seniors/military/students, $3 for ages 12-17, and under 12 free.