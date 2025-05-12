New Fundraiser Makes a Splash Downtown

× Expand Downtown Roanoke, Inc.

Downtown Roanoke, Inc. (DRI) is transforming a bridge into the ultimate 800- foot waterslide as a fundraiser for its Ambassador Program! During WDBJ7’s Star City Slide, participants can enjoy spectacular views of Downtown Roanoke during an adrenaline pumping ride down the 2nd Street Bridge. Slide into Summer on June 28, 10 AM – 10 PM, and June 29, 12 PM – 8 PM.

All tickets include tube rental and two hours of unlimited sliding! General admission tickets are $35 per person, while tickets for children aged 4 to 12 are $10. Sliders must be at least 4 years old to participate. Children under 46 inches tall or those who are 7 years old and younger need a registered adult to accompany them on the slide. An adults-only time slot is available on Saturday, June 28, from 8 PM to 10 PM for $40. Tickets are currently on sale through Etix at DowntownRoanoke.org.

The slide will be located at the intersection of Gainsboro Road NW, Salem Avenue SW, and 2nd Street SW.

Star City Slide is sponsored by WDBJ7, WZBJ24, Cox, Appalachian Power, K92, 94.9 Star Country, Q99, Ridge View Bank, Pinnacle Partners, ALCOVA Mortgage, Tidy Services, PARK Roanoke, and the City of Roanoke.

Additional Details

Where:

On the 2nd Street Bridge at the intersection of Gainsboro Rd NW, Salem Ave SW, and 2nd St SW. (View on Google Maps)

What to wear:

Come wearing what you plan to slide in. Dress for hot weather and you will get wet! Sneakers are not allowed on the slide. Pool shoes and sandals are permitted (please do not drag your feet)!

Storage lockers will be available on-site. DRI is not responsible for lost or stolen items at this event.

Extras:

Don't forget to bring money!

Food will be available for purchase from Roanoke City Schools' student-led food trucks

Your tube rental is included in your ticket fee, courtesy of Cox!

Parking: