New Space for Angels of Assisi Opens

Roanoke’s Angels of Assisi is in the process of an upgrade, moving locations from their space on 415 Campbell Avenue SW to 725 Franklin Road SW. Their mission remains the same, with additional resources to offer care.

Angels of Assisi is a private, nonprofit organization that focuses on ensuring “pets are healthy, happy and in their houses,” Director Lisa O’Neill says. This includes offering a community pet clinic, rural veterinary care, cruelty investigations, disaster response and a safety net program.

In 2024, Angels of Assisi had just over 1,500 intakes and facilitated 1,321 adoptions, while 763 animals were fostered. Currently, they are at 75% of their 40-dog capacity. Additionally, they have 175 cats with over 50 of them in foster homes. Bunnies, guinea pigs, ferrets, mice and rats are also welcome to their care.

The low-cost pet clinic is part of what sets Angels of Assisi apart. In 2024, staff administered 15,654 spay/neuters, just over 2,000 microchips, 11,257 wellness or sick exams, nearly 25,000 vaccinations, 1,251 dental cleanings and around 180 transports. Moving into the new space, they are adding four additional exam rooms and four additional surgery stations, expanding their opportunities for care. These low-cost veterinary care services are not income restricted and help pet ownership be more affordable so the pet can stay “healthy, happy and in their houses.”

The new space on Franklin Road now offers CT scans, in addition to the ultrasound, x-ray pharmacy, transport and general care services guests are accustomed to. A free roam cat room, more space to work with fosters and increased parking for guests are further amenities to the space.

O’Neill takes every opportunity she can to show appreciation to the community for making the move possible. She notes that when much is given, much is expected which fuels the staff to work hard and provide the best care for our community and beloved pets within.

While the physical space is larger, their staff of 52 remains strong and mighty. Opportunities for volunteer work are always present, including assistance with laundry, dog walking, cat care and adoption events. Additionally, Angels of Assisi’s “Downtown Dog” program provides the opportunity for volunteers to spend an hour, half a day or full day with one of their dogs available for adoption. Whether the volunteer takes the dog on a walk downtown, on a hike or for a pup-friendly treat, “Downtown Dogs” helps the shelter dogs burn off energy, manage stress and get exposure in our community.

The Adoption Center is open daily on 725 Franklin Road SW from 1pm-5pm. Until announced otherwise, the Pet Clinic will be remain open at the previous location on 415 Campbell Ave SW. Learn more on their website here.