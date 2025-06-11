NokeFest Brings Music, Art and Community Together in the Heart of the Blue Ridge

× Expand NokeFest

June 14–16 at Garrett Farms, Salem, VA

This weekend, the hills of Roanoke Valley will echo with live music, creativity and community spirit as NokeFest, a new music and arts festival, makes its debut at Garrett Farms (4283 Barley Dr, Salem, VA). Running from 12 PM Friday to 10 PM Sunday, the three-day celebration features 26 national and regional acts, immersive art, local food and drink and plenty of ways to stay, from camping under the stars to full-on glamping in one of Star City’s mobile setups.

The festival’s lineup includes performances from Mo Lowda and the Humble, Stop Light Observations and Illiterate Light, alongside a genre-spanning mix of indie, folk, bluegrass and experimental music across two stages. Beyond the music, NokeFest offers something for everyone — live mural painting, roaming art installations, yoga sessions, river floats, storytelling circles and nature walks all make the weekend feel more like a community retreat than just a concert.

For organizers Kody Reed and Ross Hammes, the event is more than entertainment — it’s a labor of love for the region they call home. “This is a dream that quickly became a reality with the help of an amazing group of passionate people who want to see this area prosper,” Reed says. “The goal is to create a safe, family-friendly event that the community can be proud of, look forward to and call their own. We truly want to make Roanoke and the Roanoke Valley shine.”

Hammes, a Roanoke native, shares that passion. “As a Roanoke native with a deep appreciation for the outdoors and live music, I share the community's belief in creating new opportunities for growth and engagement in the beautiful Appalachian region we call home,” he says.

In addition to live music and immersive programming, the festival features a curated selection of local food trucks, craft brewers, artisan vendors and kid-friendly activities. Onsite lodging options range from primitive camping and van setups to pre-arranged glamping experiences for those who prefer comfort under the stars with a fancy twist.

NokeFest is made possible by the Roanoke community and a range of local partners, including the Provisioner Agency, Parkway Brewing, Big Lick Brewing, NokeVanCo, Martin’s Downtown, Feeding Southwest VA and many more.

Tickets are still available, with options including day passes, weekend passes, family bundles and VIP glamping packages. Plan your weekend (and grab your NokeFest swag) at NokeFest.com.