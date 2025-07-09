Nominations Open for 2025 Kendig Awards

As the Kendig Awards program celebrates its 40th anniversary, citizens across the Roanoke region are encouraged to nominate individuals and organizations that support excellence in the arts in Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

× Expand Dan Smith John and Bill Kendig, sons of noted art connoisseur Perry Kendig.

Nominations are now being accepted for the Perry F. Kendig Arts and Culture Awards program, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2025. The awards, co-sponsored by Hollins University and Roanoke College, recognize individuals, businesses and organizations in the greater Roanoke region that provide exemplary leadership and support around the arts.

The deadline for nominations is Sept. 15, 2025, at 4 p.m. The nomination form and additional information about the program can be found at kendigawards.com.

Kendig Awards are presented in each of the following categories:

Individual Artist (selected from all disciplines, including dance, literature, music, media arts, visual arts and theater)

Arts and/or Cultural Organization

Individual or Business Arts Supporter

Individuals, businesses and organizations from Virginia’s Blue Ridge region (which includes the counties of Botetourt, Franklin and Roanoke; the cities of Roanoke and Salem; and the town of Vinton) are eligible, as are past Kendig Award recipients from 1985-2012. Programs and individuals at Hollins and Roanoke College are eligible to be nominated.

The Kendig Awards are named for the late Perry F. Kendig, who served as president of Roanoke College and was an ardent supporter and patron of the arts. Established in his honor in 1985, the program provides important advocacy for the essential role that arts and culture play in our lives and communities, including economic development and education.

“My father would be very happy to know that the Kendig Awards continue to recognize artists, artistic organizations and supporters of the arts, both businesses and individuals,” said Bill Kendig, who remains involved as a member of the nominating committee.

The Kendig Awards were presented annually by the Arts Council of the Blue Ridge through 2012, at which time Hollins and Roanoke began to share the honor. The first Kendig Award winner, in 1985, was Dominion Bank. Over the years, an array of businesses, nonprofit organizations, artists and supporters have been honored with awards.

Organizations that have claimed the award have included the Roanoke Times & World News (now The Roanoke Times), Roanoke City Public Schools, Lime Kiln Arts, Roanoke Symphony Orchestra, WVTF Public Radio, Roanoke Children’s Theatre, Mill Mountain Theatre, Southwest Virginia Ballet and many more. Individuals who have been honored have included the late Laban Johnson, co-host of “Cookin’ Cheap”; Julie Hunsaker, whose efforts helped save the historic Grandin Theatre; Local Colors icon Pearl Fu; and Ginger Poole, longtime director of Mill Mountain Theatre. A full list of recipients can be viewed on the Kendig Awards website.

The diversity of nominees and recipients through the years is illustrative of the Kendig program’s primary purpose: to celebrate and champion arts and culture in every form, and to demonstrate their vast impact in our region. During the program’s 40th anniversary year, the nominating committee hopes to receive a robust number of nominations for individuals and organizations.

The awards presentation and celebration this year will take place in Olin Hall on the Roanoke College campus on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. More details about the event will be announced at a later date.