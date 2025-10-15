On Golden Pond opens at the Roanoke Bear Theatre November 7

Exit, Pursued By A Bear – downtown Roanoke’s community theater that calls the auditorium at Community High School home – presents On Golden Pond, Ernest Thompson’s 1978 play, which had an off-Broadway debut and then went on to a Broadway run. It became of course the classic film starring Henry Fonda, Katherine Hepburn (“the loons, Norman!”) and Jane Fonda. Thompson, who also appeared in movies and on television as an actor, won a Best Adapted Screenplay Academy Award for On Golden Pond.

The Bear’s production of On Golden Pond runs November 7-9 and Nov. 14-16. Bear Theatre board director Angela McNeil will also direct the Bear’s version of On Golden Pond, where at a summer home in Maine, Norman, showing signs of dementia, and daughter Chelsea wrestle with their estrangement, with Chelsea’s fiancé Bill and his 13 year old son also adding to the dynamic. “On Golden Pond feels like spending time with people you know — full of sharp humor, tender moments, and the kind of family chaos that hits close to home,” says McNeil. “It’s an honest, funny, and deeply touching look at love, aging, and holding on to what matters most — and seeing it live makes every moment even more powerful than the movie ever could. "Anyone who has ever loved a grandparent is going to love this show."

Tickets are on sale now for On Golden Pond. See beartheatre.com for more details on dates and times. Via an agreement with Premier Parking special lower rates are now available for patrons that use the lot directly across from Community High School. Grab a bite or a brew downtown and then come to see the play – make it a night (or a day for the two Sunday matinees) at the Bear.

To learn more about the Bear Theatre production of On Golden Pond, or to schedule an interview with the director/actors ahead of opening night, contact Angela McNeil at president@beartheatre.com .