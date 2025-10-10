Peak Leaf Season Viewing Spots in Virginia's Blue Ridge

× Expand Kaelyn Spickler

The Roanoke Region is celebrated locally and nationally for its fall foliage display as USA Today named Roanoke “a top destination for fall colors.” We are nearing our prime time in Virginia’s Blue Ridge to enjoy the beautiful season finale our trees orchestrate before losing their leaves.

Peak Leaf Season: A coined term in mountainous areas, especially in Southwest Virginia, that highlights the 7–10 day period of time where the foliage is most colorful.

While Virginia.org and local meteorologists predicted Roanoke’s peak foliage to be around early to mid October, the warmer days in the beginning of the month and some well-timed rains pushed us a little further into October. These buffers some time to plan your viewing spots and check out multiple different experiences.

Blue Ridge Parkway: Known as “America’s Favorite Drive,” the Parkway offers one of the most scenic routes to experience fall foliage in the Roanoke Region. Stretching through Virginia’s Blue Ridge, it features dozens of overlooks and hiking trails that showcase the vibrant color changes from every angle. Whether you’re driving a short section or making a day of it, the Parkway provides a front-row seat to nature’s autumn performance.

McAfee Knob: The most photographed spot on the Appalachian Trail is a can’t miss anytime of the year, but it especially shines as the leaves are changing. The McAfee Knob hike itself is just shy of 8 miles to the summit and back. Nestled in the heart of Catawba, you’ll see 270 degree panoramic views of the Roanoke Valley. For a lower-stress experience, utilize the McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle to avoid finding a full parking lot at the trailhead.

Peaks of Otter Winery and Orchard: Whether you’re looking for a fun Saturday adventure with the family or a fall girls’ day, Peaks of Otter Winery and Orchard has the views and activities perfect for your fall bucket list. Apple cider donuts are made fresh in house and serve as a great reward after searching high and low for apples. You can also visit the farm animals or enjoy a wine tasting on the gazebo.

Mill Mountain Star: Fill up your water bottle and hike one of the Mill Mountain Trails or stop by Blue Cow Ice Cream before the drive up the mountain that overlooks the changing colors of Downtown Roanoke and beyond. Either way, you are in for a treat- no tricks!

Roaring Run Falls: Roaring Run Falls is considered to be a family friendly hike with its picnic spots and cross-over bridges, all leading explorers to a scenic waterfall. Add the colorful leaves to the backdrop, and it’s a view perfect for a postcard!

Mabry Mill: Take in one of the most picturesque places on the Parkway at Milepost 176. Part of the fun is enjoying the views on the drive there. Please note, the national parks remain as accessible as possible during the federal government shutdown. Confirm on their website before venturing out.

Smith Mountain Lake State Park: Take a picnic out to Smith Mountain Lake to enjoy the sunshine beaming on the lake with a colorful, treelined coast.

Green Hill Park: Soak in the scenery along the Roanoke River as you walk, bike or run on the Roanoke River Greenway through Salem’s Green Hill Park. For a larger group, consider renting a picnic shelter to host a fall gathering.

As the anticipation of the leaves changing turns to excitement of the beautiful color display, soak in the views all across our region! If you are worried about missing the grand finale, keep your eyes on Virginia.org’s weekly Fall Foliage Report.