Pollinator Promenade: Guided Tours Connect Us to Native Plants and Insects

Pollinator Promenade: Guided Tours Will Connect People to the Amazing World of Native Plants and Insects

Who: All Ages

When: Aug. 4-8, 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Various

Why: To showcase the interconnection between plants and animals

Cost: FREE!

The public is invited to see nature in action during Pollinator Promenade Aug. 4-8. Each day from 10 a.m. to noon, Clean Valley Council will lead a guided tour of a different local space that is alive with native plants that are attracting pollinators.

“We’re very excited to bring together people of all levels of knowledge about pollinators, including those who may be introduced for the first time to this amazing world,” said Courtney Plaster, Clean Valley Council executive director. “Native plants and insects have evolved to be interconnected. Some pollinators are endangered, such as the monarch butterfly, which cannot exist without milkweed.”

Pollinators are essential for crop production around the world. About one-third of the food we eat is a direct result of pollination by bees, particularly honeybees.

Pollinators are on the decline globally. Many factors contribute to this decline, including habitat loss, pesticide use, disease, and climate change.

“People need to understand the vital role of pollinators. When you stop, look, and listen, you really get it,” said Plaster. “Pollinator Promenade would be a great way for individuals, students, and caregivers to spend a morning learning about our environment.”

The Pollinator Promenade tours are FREE and open to all ages. Registration for each one is required at www.cleanvalley.org/get-involved.

Aug. 4 - Mill Mountain Wildflower Garden / Mill Mountain Discovery Center Pollinator Garden Aug. 5 - Kiwanis Nature Park Pollinator Garden at Lower Horton Park

Aug. 6 - Brown-Robertson Park / Lick Run Farm

Aug. 7 - Mountain View Community Garden

Aug. 8 - Washington Park

For more information, contact Clean Valley Council at 540-345-5523 or news@cleanvalley.org.