Public Skate Season & Ice Bumper Car Dates Now on Sale!

Berglund Center is excited to announce that tickets for public ice skating and the highly anticipated Ice Bumper Cars are now on sale!

These family-friendly experiences are the perfect way to enjoy winter fun right here in Roanoke. Whether you’re gliding across the ice or bumping and spinning in our one-of-a-kind ice bumper cars, Berglund Center offers an unforgettable experience for all ages. If you like bumper cars, come experience the thrill of driving them on ice! With the ability to spin 360 degrees, it is a safe and fun way to provide excitement and entertainment for the whole family! Slide, spin, and bump your family and send them twirling around the ice. Ice Bumper Cars are a ton of fun and a great way to enjoy the winter! Tickets are on sale and time slots will go fast! You can also call the Berglund Center Box Office to inquire about a private rental – Great for private parties or corporate outings!

Come skate in the ice rink at Berglund Center – Home of the Rail Yard Dawgs! Berglund Center allows customers to sharpen their ice skating skills for three hours on multiple dates during the winter season. This is a great event to bring the family together and make long-lasting memories. Berglund Center’s Public Skating season kicks off on November 10, 2024 and will continue for multiple dates through 2025.

Ice Bumper Car Admission is $11 and Skate Admission is $6 & Skate rental is $3.

For the full schedule of the Public Skate & Ice Bumper Cars events, please visit berglundcenter.live/events.

Tickets are on sale for both experiences NOW! Tickets will be available at henritzedentaltickets.com, by phone at 1-866 -HDG –TICKETS, and the Berglund Center Box Office.

About Berglund Center:

Celebrating 50 years of bringing the world’s best music to Southwest Virginia, Berglund Center is a full-service entertainment facility located in the heart of Virginia’s Blue Ridge. Endeavoring to provide an unparalleled live experience, the Center takes pride in furnishing exceptional customer service while entertaining audiences of all ages. Visit us at www.BerglundCenter.live for more information.