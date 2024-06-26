Purr-veyors of Joy: Kitty City Café Pounces into Roanoke

× Expand Georgianne Vecellio A Kitty City resident in front of one of the custom-made “businesses” in the café.

Expand Georgianne Vecellio LS Ackerman and One-Eyed Willie, the shop cat and only permanent feline resident at Blue Ridge Indie Market.

LS Ackerman doesn’t want to start a cat fight. The owner of the Blue Ridge Indie Market at 601 Salem Avenue in Roanoke was aware of another cat café in the works, and that their supporters might hiss at the competition. That, however, didn’t stop Ackerman from adding Kitty City Cat Café to the lineup at the Indie Market, realizing that “every shelter in southwest Virginia [would be] overwhelmed” as soon as kitten season started.

Partnering with Angels of Assisi and supported by the Indie Market, Kitty City is a place to relax, enjoy a snack and get to know the resident cats. All of the cats and kittens at Kitty City are available for adoption. If you are interested in a specific cat, be sure to ask because some cats on site have been adopted and are waiting for their new families to take them home.

Expand Georgianne Vecellio The ruler of the cat-sle.

Angels of Assisi gets a constant influx of cats; “it is, unfortunately, an endless need,” Ackerman states. Cats are vetted at Angels, and if they get along well with other cats and with people, they may find their way to Kitty City. The café has 10+ felines at a time, and therefore must also have enough litter boxes to accommodate them all.

Ackerman worried that the smell of multiple litter boxes could be overwhelming, so she came up with the idea of keeping a row of boxes inside a cabinet. The boxes are cleaned frequently, and the cabinet helps to contain most of the odor. (The cabinet also serves as a place for shy cats to hide.)

Since opening in May, Kitty City has had an outstanding adoption rate — 20 cats in the first two weeks! As for the other cat café looking to open in Roanoke, Ackerman wishes them nothing but success, because “collaboration is better than competition.”

Find out more about Kitty City Café on their website, Facebook page or on Instagram.

About Kitty City Café:

Located inside of Blue Ridge Indie Market, Itty Bitty Kitty City is an intimate space inspired by Japan’s cat cafes. Only 8-12 feline friends reside in Kitty City at a time, so they strictly limit the number of visitors allowed in at a time to make sure that both humans and kitties have a pleasant experience. Please be sure to book your visit on their website to reserve your time in Kitty City. Walk-ins may be allowed in if there is availability, but are not guaranteed entry.

Their goal is to share their love of cats with the world and to find their feline friends the best homes possible.

They are proud to partner with small local business Big Lick Exotics to bring guests food and drinks from around the world.